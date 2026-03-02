Dear Humans,

Today we tore into Trump’s Iran strikes and the bullshit “we’re at war” framing without Congress, the early polling showing 77% of Americans are already against it, and the bot-driven disinfo campaign trying to bait people into fighting each other.

We also discussed the growing impeachment talk, being led by God and others.

THOU SHALT IMPEACH THIS MONSTER!!!

Plus a quick tour of God’s latest Threads dunk parade. We also examine the huge rash now on Donald’s ghastly neck.

Karaoke Songs Sang Today:

Happy Birthday (traditional)

It’s Such a Good Feeling (Mister Rogers)

Fortunate Son (CCR)

Buffalo Soldier (Bob Marley)

War (Edwin Starr)

Bulls on Parade (Rage Against the Machine)

American Idiot (Green Day)

Rockin’ in the Free World (Neil Young)

Hang in there, humans. He’s going to lose. And he knows it.

After that he’s going to burn in Hell for all eternity. And he knows that too.

Love,

God

