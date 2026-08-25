Jesse Watters HUMILIATED By Dr. Abdul El-Sayed

Dear Humans,
Today we talked to our guest, comedian Josh Gondelman, who is a light of positivity in these dark times.
Jesus and I reviewed Jesse Watters getting destroyed by Dr. Abdul El-Sayed.
NOTE: We were live when we got the news of Dolly Parton’s passing today.
We mourned together and remembered her life. Later on we sang Dolly’s songs.
Thank you Peter W Shuster, Jeanne Elbe, Donna Everett, Judyne Quimby, Acejonesz, and many others for tuning into my live video with Josh Gondelman! Join me for my next live video in the app.