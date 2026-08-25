Letters from God

Letters from God

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Jesse Watters HUMILIATED By Dr. Abdul El-Sayed

With comedian Josh Gondelman!
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God and Josh Gondelman

Dear Humans,

Today we talked to our guest, comedian Josh Gondelman, who is a light of positivity in these dark times.

Jesus and I reviewed Jesse Watters getting destroyed by Dr. Abdul El-Sayed.

NOTE: We were live when we got the news of Dolly Parton’s passing today.

We mourned together and remembered her life. Later on we sang Dolly’s songs.

Thank you Peter W Shuster, Jeanne Elbe, Donna Everett, Judyne Quimby, Acejonesz, and many others for tuning into my live video with Josh Gondelman! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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