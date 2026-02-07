Dear Humans,

HARK! God brings tidings of great joy!

Last night, during the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremonies in Italy, JD and Usha Vance got booed to hell and gone.

When their pictures showed on the Jumbotron, the entire crowd started booing. The announcers had no choice but to comment on it.

1. BOO!!! BOO!!!

“Those are a lot of boos for him.”

Louder! BOO THIS MAN everywhere he goes for the rest of his life.

2. Random Stuff

And now for something completely different. Greg Bovino got thrown out of a bar in Las Vegas. Given his diminutive stature, God imagines he got thrown a long ways.

And in other breaking news, racist fascist pedophiles really hate Obama.

“I ask you to judge me by the enemies I have made.” - FDR

Sheryl Crow called for President Epstein to be impeached. Bless her for using her platform to speak out like this!

3. Weekly Roundup

It’s been another truly exhausting week in fascism.

Things are bad. None of this is ok.

Donald wants us all to “move on” from the Epstein files, the most infamous unsolved mystery conspiracy in the history of mankind. No one is moving on.

Between the morning letters and daily hours-long breaking news (and karaoke) livestreams, Jesus and I have been working overtime to smite these evil fuckers.

What can God say? I can’t help but feel a little bit responsible, ya know?

In case you missed any of our divine coverage this week, here are some of the highlights:

