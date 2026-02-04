Dear Humans,

Lo, due to Donald appearing in the Epstein files over 38,000 times, Trump supporters are finally starting to realize that he’s the Pedo-In-Chief.

And that GOP officially stands for “Guardians of Pedophiles” for all time.

Seen in Los Angeles last year.

Exhibit A.

1. God Reviews This Line By LINE

“I spent the last few years defending pedophiles. Trump raped kids, Elon raped kids.”

Why is this so surprising to you? Why? He was telling you he was evil literally the entire time. He’s always had evil oozing out of every pore. Verily, the man is a psychopath scumbag sleazeball racist rapist fascist prick and always hath been. He was never ‘funny’ or a ‘meme.’

Ethics and intellect matter a lot, especially when it comes to the most powerful person on the fucking planet.

“My re**** liberal friends were right.”

NO SHIT, IDIOT. And God was right. I’ve been screaming at the top of my lungs for over a decade just trying to warn people about this dangerous monster. I mocked him relentlessly. I lost 400,000 fans. I didn’t care.

But did the morons listen? No, they were spiteful and hateful.

Just as they were during the Iraq War…only to ultimately admit they were wrong about everything then, too.

“I feel like a fucking moron.”

Good. Admitting it is the first step. Don’t ever forget that you’re a fucking moron. That’s how wisdom starts.

You’ve been defending pedophiles for years. And you’ve also been defending every other countless evil thing he’s said and done. You should feel sick for the rest of your life.

REPENT, YE FOOLS!

Beg forgiveness for 10 years of rape, theft and murder and God might possibly just consider not throwing you into the Lake of Fire for all eternity. 🔥

2. God’s Final Thoughts

God is glad these stupid bastards are finally realizing they made a mistake in supporting a racist pedophile. But it’s too little, too late.

President Epstein wants to “take over elections” and Mike Johnson thinks that’s a super swell idea.

This is only because they know they are DESPISED.

They know that after all the evil they hath done to crash the economy and protect pedos, people will come out in DROVES to vote them out.

They can deploy ICE thugs. They can have their Russian trolls call in bomb threats. It won’t matter.

None of it will be enough. Because people are so FURIOUS they’re radioactive.

You could stand them up at the gates of Hell, but they won’t back down!

3. Join The Rebellion!

Humanity is at a crossroads. Every network and billionaire seems to be bending the knee to Donold Trump and his fascist ambitions. The man literally wants to take over the world and he’s coming for all of us who dare to oppose him.

We are risking everything to stand against him and his goons. Your support isn’t just helping us keep this radical leftist network alive, it’s a stand for truth, resistance, and survival.

So if you’ve enjoyed today’s righteous reckoning, or if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. As a reward for reading all the way to the end, upgrade your subscription today at 50% off before the sale ends tonight. Unlock the comments and our extensive archives. Join our community. Support independent media!

Click here to claim your blessing and keep the smites coming.

Get 50% off for 1 year

Bless you, humans.

Love, ❤️

God