Dear Humans,

Lo, God has something very special for you today: the most glorious public shaming of a proselytizing prick you shall ever see. Also, I have every letter and video we created this week assembled for your perusal.

Before we begin, bless the little heart on this post so the Epstein Class billionaires who own social media are forced to spread God’s truth like wildfire.

And if you’re new, make sure to join our community today. Huge special going on, get in now, might delete:

1. Bless This Australian For DESTROYING A Bible Thumper

God’s YouTube channel recently gained 7,000 new subscribers, mostly thanks to this video getting over 160,000 views in the last ten days.

A young American traveled to Australia and decided to harass people on the train about the Bible. He got the brow-beating of his life, mate.

Thou shalt not force thy religion on strangers! THE LORD HAS SPOKEN!

2. God’s Divine Recap

In case you missed any of our letters or videos this week:

3. Your Reviews Are In

BEHOLD! Annie Britton joined as a paid subscriber and left a nice message:

"I am ordained clergy, extremely progressive, and just love your honesty, humor, and God-like hubris (teehee). Thanks for your pronouncements and insights into then, now and, not yet!!!!!!!"

Bless you, Annie! Thanks for joining our team of Angels!

4. A Message From God

Thanks to your likes and shares and views and paid subscriptions, our team and our YouTube channel is growing by leaps and bounds. Our team is gaining in confidence with each passing day.

We can win. We can speak the truth. We can defeat these evil pricks.

“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.”

— Margaret Mead

We’re building an independent media source that tells the truth.

If you believe in that mission, and you’ve been meaning to support this work, now’s the time. Join as a paid subscriber today and help God smite these bastards. Huge sale happening right now (while supplies last):

Bless you, humans.

Love,

God