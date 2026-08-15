Letters from God

Letters from God

17 Comments

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Tracy Kohlbeck's avatar
Tracy Kohlbeck
9h

Oh my gosh, that video had me in tears! I want to find that Australian man and ask him to be my bestie!

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6 replies by God and others
Zyxomma's avatar
Zyxomma
8h

Have you checked your voter registration? Have you spoken to family, friends, neighbors, colleagues, and acquaintances about why voting a straight Democratic ticket is necessary this November? Have you offered to drive people without vehicles to their polling place? Have you phone banked or postcarded? We need *all* hands on deck. When we vote, we WIN!!

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