Letters from God

Letters from God

44 Comments

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CB Murray's avatar
CB Murray
10h

These young men and women make enormous sacrifices for not a lot of pay. While I'm sure there are exceptions, they do it for noble reasons and wouldn't change their choice. It's a shame they have to serve under this potus and secdef - constantly being beaten down, having decades of crucial experience being passed over or fired, and being forced to survive awful conditions beyond what would normally be expected in combat scenarios. I can't even imagine what morale must be like at this moment.

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Karen Lucas's avatar
Karen Lucas
10h

Bring these folks home

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