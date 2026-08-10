Letters from God

Letters from God

1 Comment

User's avatar
Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
1mEdited

Jesus, Moses, Allah. They probably would have been cool with each other. Maybe would have started a band. A good name maybe “JAM”?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture