Moron posts photo with escort trafficked to him by Epstein next to photo of loving married couple. Doesn’t understand apostrophes.

Dear Humans,

LO, Republicans are having a full-blown racist meltdown because Dr. Abdul El-Sayed is the Democratic Senate candidate in Michigan. They’ve turned their anti-Muslim bigotry up to eleven.

Before we begin, remember to bless the little heart on this post to spread God’s truth like wildfire.

1. Racists Are The Real Demons

Republicans love to scream about religious freedom and pretend Christians are the most persecuted people in America. Yet they spend all their energy persecuting everyone else and forcing their religion on them.

Nancy Mace just went on CNN and said that if El-Sayed is elected, “our granddaughters will be wearing burkas to school.”

She also recently declared that “every single Muslim holding public office in America is a trojan horse.”

Nancy Mace said “We refuse to be silent.”

As ever, they pretend to be the victim. They concoct grievances. They do everything they can to force their religion on everyone — from child marriages to the Ten Commandments to what you do with your body.

The new head of the CDC, Dr. Erica Schwartz, stated her critical focus will be abortion surveillance. Not measles or polio or the raging explosive poop-butt epidemic. Abortion surveillance.

Muslims are NOT the United States’ biggest threat.

Craven Christian nationalist con-artists like Nancy Mace are.

We are the ones who will not be silent.

2. Bless Dr. Abdul El-Sayed!

The reason these racists are so afraid is because Abdul is fucking awesome.

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed was born in Detroit, captained his high school football team, went to the University of Michigan, became a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford, earned his medical degree at Columbia, and went on to become a physician and public-health leader.

Also, did I mention he can dance?

WARNING: New crush incoming.

Abdul is not afraid to be unapologetically himself.

He’s got charisma out the wazoo. He’s a big goofy hunk.

Honestly, he reminds me a lot of Myself. 😂

He’s also not afraid to fight back against these racist fascist bastards. He had the best response to Trump posting that stupid “Two VERY DIFFERENT America’s” photo.

"He's right. One in which your overlords are 2 people who don't like each other joined in the interest in making billions off of you, or 2 people who genuinely love each other enjoying pancakes ... "

3. A Message From God

Religious freedom is not just for Christians. You don’t get to demand religious freedom for yourself while denying it to Muslims.

Thou shalt not demonize Muslims. Thou shalt not demonize anyone. Thou shalt pull thy racist heads out of thy asses.

Thou shalt not let racists spew this bigotry without soundly rebuking them.

For that matter, thou shalt rebuke anyone who refuses to rebuke them!

This kind of open bigotry is exactly why independent voices matter.

And that’s why I need your help. You can become a paid subscriber right now for just 9 cents a day:

Be good, humans.

Love,

God