Dear Humans,

LO, Donald Trump was so terrified of an Iranian attack that he secretly fled in a food truck.

Before we begin, bless the little heart on this post so the Epstein Class billionaires who own social media are forced to spread God’s truth.

Thank you to our subscribers! And if Letters from God has become a part of your daily routine, consider becoming a paid subscriber today:

1. Operation Manatee

Last month, President Epstein traveled to Turkey in his brand new Bribe Force One for the NATO summit.

As you might remember, he didn’t fly home on Bribe Force One. He didn’t even fly home on Air Force One. He was on a third plane entirely.

And lo, that’s because US intelligence determined there was a credible Iranian threat against Trump or the plane carrying him. So they devised a fiendish scheme to smuggle the worst American to ever live out of Turkey.

First, President Asshole publicly boarded the old Air Force One in front of cameras.

Everyone there believed President Sausage Fingers had boarded Air Force One.

But 5 minutes later…

…he was lowered from the belly of the plane into an airport catering truck and snuck away like the conniving coward he is.

On the left, the catering truck Tangerine Palpatine used to secretly leave the plane is pulling away. On the right, the White House press corps is boarding, possibly to their doom.

The bloated orange bastard was secretly driven to another military plane and flown to Britain while the reporters stayed onboard Air Force One. They had no idea he was gone, and their plane became the decoy.

Donald didn’t give a damn if they got killed. He very famously hates journalists.

The reporters were even ordered to close their window shades, remember that? And no one knew why?

HOLY SHIT! God knows why! And it sure as hell wasn’t for their safety. It was so a plane full of reporters wouldn’t notice the suspicious food truck situation.

2. Trump Would Gladly Let You All Die To Save Himself

FORSOOTH, this story tells you everything you need to know about Donald Trump.

He would gladly let a plane full of reporters get killed in a rocket attack if it would save his own skin.

When danger comes for him, Trump will gladly let you all die to save himself. He did it with Covid, blaming Fauci and scientists and pushing insane bullshit so he wouldn’t take responsibility for the disaster. They’re still trying to blame Fauci to this day.

He’ll frame innocent people, as he just did with the Reflecting Pool fiasco. He would gladly throw an innocent Olympian into prison for the rest of his life if it meant avoiding blame for another idiotic failure.

Never be afraid of him, humans. Never.

He’s a very frightened, very sickly old man obsessed with “ballroom.”

No ballroom will ever save you if you have no balls.

Love,

God