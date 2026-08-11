Letters from God

Letters from God

70 Comments

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Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
8h

How fitting that Trump ended up having to be secretly whisked out of his plane into a food cart where he found company with the pigs in a blanket.

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3 replies
Johnny G's avatar
Johnny G
8h

I guess a more appropriate garbage truck on the tarmac would raise too much suspicion.

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