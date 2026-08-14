Letters from God

Letters from God

37 Comments

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ReeserTheShadow's avatar
ReeserTheShadow
3h

Fuck yeah, Albania!

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Cam Meaney's avatar
Cam Meaney
3h

Now Jared is going to Israel to discuss Gaza - probably another land grab.

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