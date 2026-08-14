Dear Humans,

REJOICE! Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump’s plan to put a resort on an Albanian island has collapsed because they’re being investigated for fraud. Whoops!

Bless the Albanian people who protested in the streets and refused to let these greedy bastards steal their land.

Before we begin, bless the little heart on this post so the Epstein Class billionaires who own social media are forced to spread God’s truth like wildfire.

And if you’re new, make sure to join our community today. Huge special going on, get in now, might delete:

1. Bless These Magnificent Albanians

Colonizers Jared and Ivanka apparently saw Albania’s coastline from a yacht and said, “That should belong to us.”

Thankfully, the Albanians disagreed.

Thousands of people rose up against the Kushners’ five-billion-dollar resort scheme and made it absolutely miserable for them.

They marched, protested, ripped down fences and told these rich assholes that Albania is not for sale.

And now construction is suspended.

SMITE!

Even better, authorities have frozen assets tied to the project while prosecutors investigate the disputed land deal for alleged fraud, forged documents and money laundering.

GLORY HALLELUJAH!

Jared gives countries the ick. He has cooties. He has the cheese touch.

He tried to build a massive luxury development in Belgrade too, and that also blew up amid protests and criminal investigations until he finally walked away.

Now his firm has helped to buy Electronic Arts, while his brother Josh is helping buy the Los Angeles Lakers.

Real good, Lakers. You’re going to suck now.

You too, EA. But wait…EA already sucked. Electronic Arts ruins every game it touches. EA and the Trump family is truly a match made in Hell.

But seriously, bless these Albanians.

The Kushners think they can buy anything they want, even a country. But the people who live there came together to say fuck off.

Bless the Albanian protestors!

I hope more Americans can become inspired to protest like these brave Albanians do.

THOU SHALT COME TOGETHER to defeat these billionaire criminals!

THE LORD HAS SPOKEN!

Bless the American Visibility Brigades.

2. Your Reviews Are In

BEHOLD! Annie Britton joined as a paid subscriber and left a nice message:

"I am ordained clergy, extremely progressive, and just love your honesty, humor, and God-like hubris (teehee). Thanks for your pronouncements and insights into then, now and, not yet!!!!!!!"

Bless you, Annie! Thanks for joining our team of Angels!

3. A Message From God

HARK! Billionaires have more money, power and political connections than at any point in history. But Albania just gave us a divine reminder:

We can defeat these evil pricks.

“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.”

— Margaret Mead

We’re building an independent media source that tells the truth.

If you believe in that mission, and you’ve been meaning to support this work, now’s the time. Join as a paid subscriber today and help God smite these bastards. Huge sale happening right now (while supplies last):

Bless you, humans.

Love,

God