Dear Humans,

It’s been a while since I’ve done this, but I thought it would be nice to take a break from the politics and smiting and talk about someone I love…namely, you.

When someone becomes a paid subscriber of Letters from God, they have the option to send me a message. Because no troll will ever give me money, these messages are ALWAYS positive. So I always read them.

Here are some of my favorites from the last few months. I’ve even organized by theme for thy reading pleasure:

1. TRUTH

“Truth told with laughter and just the right amount of bite is desperately needed. To paraphrase Yoda: the smite is strong in you! Keep it up!" - Stephanie

"Thank you so much for speaking the truth and never holding back." - Amy

"I love it when God speaks to Americans with truth and humor every day!" - Deirdre

2. HOPE

"you make me smile behind my tears. Thank you, god." - Elaine

"You provide sanity in an insane world." - Joe

"It keeps me focused on the Progressive Future!" - Letitia

"Democracy dies in darkness. You bring the light." - Jennifer

"I've always enjoyed your FB posts. Today, the day before the inauguration, I HAD to find something uplifting to do to spark a shot of hope through the darkness. This is it! Hallelujah!" - Nancy

"You give me hope that we may survive agent orange’s fascist regime." - Anon

3. LAUGHTER

"As Anne Lamont says "Laughter is carbonated Holiness." Decreases my "fear factor" so I can concentrate on what I need to and what I need to support, and still know what is going on. Thanks Much" - Layne

"How are you able to make me laugh and inform me at the same time, with every post and podcast? I finally admitted I need to give you money because I read everything you post." - Nancy

""Thy delicious sarcasm and trolling falleth upon mine soul like water in a thirsty land" ~ The Book of Robverbs 2:10" - Rob

"We need clear voices like yours, with humour, informing us about the attempted Republican-FASCIST takeover of our country. I thoroughly enjoy hearing about the moron-criminals who attacked the capital on January 6, and their well-deserved arrests and deaths since released from prison, illegally." - Melissa

4. SANITY

"I subscribed today, God. You are a light in the darkness that has been slowly (up until now) descending on my beloved country. I see supporting you as a form of resistance. Hopefully, we will not have to bail you out in the near future! If it comes to that, you can count on me, God." - Ginger

"I support your work to help me stay sane. I love your political satire since I no longer have a country I can call my own. Never thought that I would find myself living in a freaking autocracy." - Tom

"I supported you because you are bringing back my faith in humanity. The last election results really affected me. I have always considered myself a humanist, but I lost that with this last election results... I lost my identity, always believing the best in others. I find your emails bring me joy, so I want to support that. Thank you for all that you do." - Anon

Thank you so much!

There is so much love in this community, it’s overwhelming. It’s hard to fathom that my insane little scribblings could be bringing people so much joy.

I LOVE YOU…and also YOU LOVE ME.

Now that we’ve found love, what are we gonna do, with it??

“I’m not quite sure as to what is going down, but I’m feeling hunky dory ‘bout this thing that I found.” - Heavy D & The Boyz

5. WHAT I’M DOING WITH YOUR LOVE

We have a lot of things cooking and they are all made possible by YOU!

Fighting back daily against the latest insanity - debunking lies, mocking evil, and offering you hope, truth, laughter and sanity.

Hired a top-tier booking agency in the USA - It’s far from cheap, but I’m taking the gamble to book amazing guests you know and love. They booked Penn Gillette! He will be on April 2nd. I am asking that all of these guests go live with me on Substack. I am also requesting more political guests to mix in with comedians and actors as well.

Going live on Substack everyday with guests - this is my new goal. I think a time that works for me daily is 2pm CT.

Developing a book! - although this has been on the backburner lately, it’s still going to happen, me dammit!

Developing a sitcom - We have written the pilot script! And may I say, it is glorious. I’m my own toughest critic, but even I think it’s pretty damn good!

In the past, everything was on my shoulders alone. But now there is a team of people supporting this endeavor! Writers, animators, producers, it’s a lot to support. This kind of drastic improvement in the fate of this venture is only thanks to YOU.

So anyway, if you’ve been thinking about becoming a paid subscriber, now is a great time. We’re offering 20 percent off, and nothing helps more than when people sign up for a full year because we feel it in the here and now.

In addition to supporting our work, you’re helping create a safe space. Comments are locked to paid subs on all posts and Substack Lives, which keeps out the trolls and preserves the sanity.

If you’re already a paid subscriber, thank you. Your support is what makes this whole wild, holy rebellion possible.

All jokes aside, I’ve suffered under the social media tyranny of Zuckerberg and Musk for years. You freed me. You gave me a home. A real one.

My life is better now. And that’s because of you.

I. LOVE. YOU.

“God”

Get 20% off for 1 year

Can I get a frigging amen? And if you love this post, please give it a ‘like’ !

Leave a comment

HERE IT IS, ME RIGHT NOW