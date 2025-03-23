Letters from God

Letters from God

101 Comments

User's avatar
God's avatar
God
Mar 23, 2025

Can I get an amen?

Reply
Share
9 replies
Sarah_Goldflies_Herrle's avatar
Sarah_Goldflies_Herrle
Mar 23, 2025

After leaving the church I never thought I’d say ‘thank god’ again. But today I surprised myself by saying ‘thank you, god’ for your mixture of information with a touch of snark. You’re helping me stay sane.

Reply
Share
2 replies by God and others
99 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture