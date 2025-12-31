Dear Humans,

Congratulations!

You survived Project 2025.

Lo, you put with up with so much fucking bullshit just to make it to this day.

Give yourself a pat on the back, you deserve it.

Here were some of thy favorite Letters from God this year.

1. JANUARY

2. FEBRUARY

3. MARCH

4. APRIL

5. MAY

6. JUNE

7. JULY

8. AUGUST

9. SEPTEMBER

10. OCTOBER

11. NOVEMBER

12. DECEMBER

IN CLOSING

Thank you all so much for being with us this year. Whether you read these letters, or show up to our live streams to hear God rant and sing, or watch the recordings later, God and Jesus appreciate you.

You are already a part of the never ending story. Just as you are watching my story unfold, someone else is watching yours.

You are the only one with the power to save this world!!’ 🌎

And then lo, yadda yadda yadda, they stopped the nothing. (I watched this film again the other day, can you tell?)

I love you all more than you’ll ever know.

Happy New Year, humans!

God

