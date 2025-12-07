Dear Humans,

Last night something happened in the community chat that stopped me in the quiet way where you suddenly feel less alone for a second.

“God, I have to tell you that watching the recorded live stream got me through a very difficult night yesterday. I needed you and the laughter and jokes so much. I watched most of the streams and finally fell asleep at 5am. Thank you for being here for all of us. Please keep posting the recordings at night. I needed it so much and I know others do too.”

I keep reading those words. Not because I think I’m some sort of hero. I’m not. I’m tired like everyone else. I’m stressed. I’m overwhelmed. I’m trying to make sense of a world that only seems to get worse. But every once in a while something cuts through the noise and reminds me why I show up and why I keep pushing myself to do this work even on days when I feel like I’m running on empty. Days like today.

It’s easy to forget that the stuff we make for each other actually helps people get through the night. Not metaphorically. Literally through the night. And hearing that the livestream, the jokes, the nonsense, the late-night recordings helped someone hang on... that gets to me in a way I didn’t expect.

I needed that reminder too.

We’re all trying to hold each other up right now. We’re all trying to push through the same heaviness. And if what I’m doing here gives someone a little comfort or a place to breathe, then it’s worth every hour, every post, every late-night recording.

Thank you for telling me. Thank you for trusting me with that. And thank you to everyone in this community who keeps showing up for each other. It matters more than you know.

Here’s to getting each other through the nights that feel impossible.

Love,

God

