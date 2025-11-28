Dearest Humans,

Happy Thanksgiving. I hope your feast was peaceful, your relatives tolerable, and your pie plentiful.

Lo, this year’s been a labyrinth of madness, yet today we pause to acknowledge what’s still good, still bright, still worth fighting for. Even in the chaos, gratitude survives. How wild is that.

Here’s what God’s thankful for this year:

I’m thankful for you, the faithful souls who read, laugh, rage, and refuse to give in to despair. You’ve carried this whole operation through a year that felt like a marathon run entirely uphill. Your presence is the pulse that keeps this creation alive. This is the best community in the Universe.

I’m thankful for every moment of clarity and sanity we’ve carved out together. Whether it be an Election Night or a marathon fundraiser to feed people, your support is the one force in the universe stronger than fascist stupidity.

And you are thankful for my work as well, it seems! Here are but a few of the beautiful notes I’ve gotten lately from new paid subscribers:

“You are awesome. Your posts give me hope and this is one of the darkest times in my life.” - Josh

“I love that you speak forthright and I believe in you. What you have to say resonates with me and since you are God, you can even be irreverent and I’m here for that, as well.” - Carol

“Love you, God!” - Robert

““Intelligent, humorous, unrestrained.” - Helen

“I enjoy your Letters God! Who could be better than the Almighty with your wisdom and wit in times such as these!” - Kathy

And speaking of gifts, here’s a little something to show my thanks:

Get 20% off for 1 year

I’m offering 20% off subscriptions to Letters from God for a limited time.

Through end-of-day Monday, you can become a paid subscriber at a 20% discount. Just click here to claim God’s Thanksgiving Special and support God’s radical leftist network. Don’t miss out on this divine deal and unlock all our exclusive content.

Support independent media! We’re all you have left.

Love,

God