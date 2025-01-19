Letters from God

Letters from God

22 Comments

User's avatar
CaptJim's avatar
CaptJim
Jan 19, 2025

Bluesky rules the airwaves with non-algorithmic content, coupled with Substack there is a full plate of information ready to be consumed.

Reply
Share
Donald Lipkis's avatar
Donald Lipkis
Jan 19, 2025

Of course Trump has never been concerned about national security as evidenced by all the classified documents he stole.

Reply
Share
1 reply
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture