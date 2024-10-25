Dear Humans,

God and I frequently talk about how CNN and other media outlets hold Kamala Harris and Donold Trump to different standards, and finally, primetime anchor Anderson Cooper is getting called out about it on his own show.

Radio host ‘Charlamagne Tha God’ appeared on CNN last night and ended up confronting Anderson on how there isn’t enough focus on Donold Trump’s outrageous remarks and lies. Instead, Charlamagne pointed out, they’re talking about if Kamala Harris is Black, and how Donold is appearing on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

“Who gives a damn?” Charlamagne asked. “I feel like I heard more on this network about is Kamala Harris Black than I do about, you know, Donald Trump being a fascist.”

“That’s bullshit,” Anderson replied, “to say that we're sitting around discussing is Kamala Harris Black".”

“Now that's bullshit, Anderson, for you to say that y'all don't have those conversations,” he clapped back. Watch the full exchange below:

Anderson rarely gets testy like this live on air, so I’m glad he got into a healthy debate on it. Charlamagne is RIGHT. Do you all remember when one of Dana Bash’s first questions to Harris on CNN was about her race?! (God wrote about this in September.)

It’s fair to say that if the media had treated Donold Trump more seriously and less like a viral zoo animal during the 2016 campaign, we could’ve been in a very different place politically right now. Instead, they were obsessed with covering him like he’s the cute, viral baby hippo Moo Deng, and now he’s all humans have been talking about for nearly a decade.

Speaking of double standards and getting called out for them! Stephen A. Smith was on Sean Hannity last night and called out how utterly bullshit it is to claim that Donold Trump is lucid and coherent (FACT CHECK: Totally untrue) but not saying the same about Kamala Harris.

Hannity tried his best to respond to Smith’s extremely true attacks, but there was no hope.

Smith, a sports talk personality, knew he crushed it:

Notably, Smith conceded that Hannity’s next guest Lindsey Graham can articulate a thought. However, Graham ended up claiming that if Harris wins, another 9/11 will happen. Wut?

MEDIA: THOU SHALT COVER NARCISSIST DONOLD LIKE HE’S A HITLER-LOVING FASCIST AND NOT LIKE HE’S MOO DENG.

CAN I GET AN AMEN UP IN HERE?

