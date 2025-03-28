Dear Humans,

Lo, the sane nations of the world have had enough of Mad King Donold and they’re saying it with their chests. The wannabe king now finds himself isolated, rejected, and yelling at windmills.

1. Canada Breaks Up With the U.S.

After Trump slapped 25% auto tariffs on Canada and Europe, new Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney delivered a message heard around the world yesterday.

Canada is done with the USA’s constant bullshit and drama. Canada deserves better. Canada wants to see other countries. BEHOLD:

2. Demented Lunatic Afraid

Much like when Putin invaded Ukraine, Donold thought his tariff war would be won quickly and easily. If he honestly thinks he can intimidate Canada into becoming a state, he’s nuts.

He responded by threatening both Canada and the EU with even more massive tariffs if they dare to work together. He whined that the U.S. was “the best friend those two countries have ever had,” which is exactly what an abuser like Donold says when they’ve just been dumped.

3. The World Unites Without Him

Threatening world domination that he never mentioned even once on the campaign trail. Which is a little suspicious, yes? He ran on egg prices and now he wants to conquer the world? Sounds like the plot of a bad movie.

The good news is that the world is done with this unhinged lunatic. They’re not going to back down from him. None of us should.

Good people everywhere like us are finding their voices, standing up tall and learning how to fight back. It’s the huge crowds showing up for the anti-oligarchy tour. It’s Canada’s billboards in Georgia. It’s protests in Greenland. It’s you, spreading truth like wildfire across social media. It’s people making art and jokes and posting them however they can.

God bless you all!

Seen in Arlington, VA.

Now go forth and cause some righteous trouble.

Love,

God