Letters from God

Letters from God

53 Comments

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CB Murray's avatar
CB Murray
15h

Hope trump takes a cue from the Commodores and sails on.

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The Fact And Just The Facts's avatar
The Fact And Just The Facts
15h

What will JD Couchfucker do now that one of his sugar daddies has fled? I hope Theil will find his peeps and stay with the other Nazis where he belongs.

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