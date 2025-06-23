Dear Humans,

They trusted him. Now their sons are sitting ducks on destroyers. They are furious.

This betrayal cuts deep.

Everyone has their own rebellion.

1. They Said They Were Done With Trump

One of Trump’s biggest supporters finally snapped at him:

“I trusted you. I’m done with MAGA and all your bullshit. My son is a sitting duck on a fucking destroyer you stupid asshole.”

These people voted for Trump three times. They thought he was the anti-war guy. Now they just watched him bomb Iran while their kids sit in the crossfire.

And here’s the twist! In this case, this same user thought Biden would do it back in 2023.

“To change the narrative, he will spill our children’s blood.”

But it wasn’t Biden who plunged the USA into another conflict in the Middle East to change the narrative.

It was their own cult leader.

He bombed Iran because his polls are crashing and because nobody came to his birthday. Oh and he had to prove he doesn’t always chicken out. Not when it comes to bombing brown people.

2. And They’re Not Alone

The betrayal is bigger than one angry parent. It’s a wave. Here are a few examples.

“You betrayed us. I voted for you THREE TIMES.”

This woman admits she would’ve voted for Trump again and again. Now she’s calling him a “lying piece of shit.” That’s not just regret. That’s collapse.

“I lost my son because I voted for Trump.”

Here’s one of those MAGA parents that lost her son because of her devotion to Trump.

Her adult son won’t speak to her and won’t let her see her granddaughter because she sold her soul to the antichrist.

“Trump is a LYING WARPIG FUCK.”

That’s not a liberal. That’s Jackson Hinkle, a right-wing influencer with an isolationist base. He all-caps said Trump “just solidified himself as the worst president in history.”

“Was Elon right about you?”

America1stManda went for the jugular and brought up Elon. It’s nice to see the lasting impact of that explosion still resonating.

She voted for “America First.”

It’s only been 5 months since his inauguration. Apparently that meant war for America, First!

3. If You’re Done With Him Then Prove It

This is where we separate grief from courage.

If your child is in danger...

If your trust has been shattered...

If you finally realize how thoroughly you’ve been lied to...

Then speak.

Don’t just tell Trump how much you hate him. We’ve all been doing that for years. Call your representatives. Demand impeachment.

Talk to the press. Post videos. Organize. Protest.

Because right now, your outrage rings hollow.

You don’t get redemption just for being angry.

You get it by fighting the very machine you helped build.

Here’s a handy chart in case you forget.

Before you go, I need to say something important.

4. They’re Coming For Us All

Trump and his horde of drooling morons will not go quietly. He’s mad about his cratering polls and his utter humiliation last week. This is why he’s now escalating the violence. No one showed up for his birthday party.

At their core, his cult wants to kill us all. Surely, by now, that must be clear.

These losers never stop trying to scare people like us. They say the most evil things you could possibly imagine.

Every time I say something true, the “free speech warriors” lose their minds. They report my content. They get posts taken down. The big platforms don’t care. They just do their bidding.

These are the same evil bastards who attacked the Capitol and then got pardoned.

These are the same vile scumbags who kidnap mothers and fathers and then have the gall to complain about being harassed.

Fascists lie all day with no consequences. They even become president!

They want God gone because what we do here works.

It’s loud. It’s fast. It’s funny.

It’s waking people up. And it’s growing fast.

This isn’t just a newsletter. It’s a sanctuary. A weapon. A lifeline.

Thank you for standing with us.

Love,

God

