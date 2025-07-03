Dearest Humans,

It was the fuck aroundiest of times, it was the find outiest of times.

It was the age of voting to own the libs, it was the age of losing your Medicaid and begging the libs for help.

It was the era of voting for the leopards who eat faces party, it was the era of getting your face eaten by leopards.

1. Trump Has No Clue What’s In His Own Bill

According to new reporting from NOTUS, Trump told Republicans not to touch Medicaid, Medicare, or Social Security.

TRUMP TO REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMEN: “If you want to win elections, don’t mess with those three.” REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN: “But...but we’re touching Medicaid in this bill.”

He posted that the bill protects Medicaid. Meanwhile, the Congressional Budget Office says this bill would be cutting coverage for up to 17 million people.

17 million people who will lose their healthcare because these racist fascists are stealing the money to give another tax cut to billionaires.

It’s been their plan all along.

2. MAGA Voters FAFO

One woman voted for Trump to “piss off the libs.” Now she’s crying online because she’s going blind from diabetic retinopathy and the bill will take away the Medicaid that pays for her treatment.

"I voted for Donald Trump to piss off liberals." - woman who just found out.

Another guy found out his kids are on Medicaid through a program called Hawk‑i. He didn’t know. He’s been loudly supporting the cuts.

But now that it’s affecting him, he’s pissed.

“What? They better not.” - Man who just found out.

3. They Want To Silence Us

At their core, the right wants to kill us all. Their budget makes that very clear.

These losers never stop trying to silence us.

They report my content. They get posts taken down. They try to get me suspended. The big platforms don’t care.

They want God gone because what I do works.

That's why this newsletter is so important.

What we’ve built here is something they can’t control and that scares them.

While the fascists get billionaire funding, PR teams, and press credentials at the White House, we’ve built this purely off heart and our absolute refusal to shut up and go away.

If you believe in this mission, please help us grow it. Please spread the word about Letters from God.

And if you haven’t subscribed yet, now’s the time. Your support keeps the memes coming, the shows and guests rolling, and the truth screaming louder than those monsters.

"I supported your work because you inject much needed humor into a serious as heck situation that keeps me from slitting my wrists. I love Letters from God." - Laura "You give me hope….when I have none." - Harriet

This isn't just a newsletter. It's a sanctuary. A lifeline. A weapon.

Thank you for standing with us.

Love,

God

