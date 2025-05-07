Dear Humans,

They voted for cruelty, and now they’re crying about the consequences.

A Trump-loving couple says they feel “betrayed” after ICE detained their son who is a legal resident. Turns out, you can’t eat a red hat. But a leopard can eat your face…

1. They Voted For This

Martín Verdi and Débora Rey, Argentine immigrants turned Trump voters, believed his wrath would be surgical. They liked his talk of cracking down on the “illegals.” They did not think he would come for their son.

“But he didn’t say he was going to do this, that he was going to go after people who have been here for a long time,” Rey said. “He said he was going to go after all the criminals who came illegally." “We feel betrayed, tricked. This is craziness”

Débora Rey and her husband Martín Verdi. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

They’re right, this is craziness. And it’s sad. But they weren’t tricked.

Trump shouted his plans to deport millions from every podium in America. They heard him. They just thought the cruelty would be for someone else. That’s not betrayal. That’s willful ignorance.

Their son, Agustín Gentile, is a 31-year-old green card holder and father of two U.S. citizens. He was detained at Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia — a notorious private prison with nearly 2,000 detainees and a record of abuse. He committed no violent crime. A minor conviction from 2020. Two days in jail. Case closed. That’s all ICE needed.

They told his poor kids, ages six and eight, that Daddy had to leave on a trip. Meanwhile, he sleeps under fluorescent lights and eats ramen from the commissary because the food is unfit for beasts. He says he’s the only man in there with legal papers.

But let us never forget, Trump supporters think this evil is just hilarious.

2. God’s Final Word

Dear MAGA, unlike most of you, I actually feel empathy for those suffering under Trump. Even you.

To deport green card holders is pure madness. And sure, he never explicitly said he’d do that.

But you voted for it. You wanted it to happen to other people. And that was shitty. And stupid.

And still, I hope you wake up. Maybe not today. Maybe not tomorrow. But eventually, you will see that you were conned.

Until then, the rest of us will keep fighting. Because fascism doesn’t stop itself. Because the stakes are too high.

Because I refuse to let these clowns win.

3. Join The Rebellion

Humanity is at a crossroads. Donold Trump is coming for all of us who dare to oppose him. Every corporate media network, social media app, and billionaire has bent the knee to his fascist ambitions.

We’re risking everything to stand against him and his goons, bringing truth and laughter to the fight. Your support doesn’t just keep this radical leftist network alive—it’s a stand for resistance, survival, and the freedom to call out miserable pricks like him.

But here’s the thing…only a very small percentage of readers actually support this work financially. If even a few more stepped up, we could push back even harder against these fascist psychopaths.

What our readers are saying:

“Wickedly funny and politically, socially relevant. Glad to be amongst folks who share the same worldview.” — Annette

"Thanks for making the absorption of bad news not only tolerable, but enjoyable. Finally, God is on the right side of history!" - Christine

"I've always enjoyed your FB posts. This inauguration, I HAD to find something uplifting to do to spark a shot of hope through the darkness. This is it! Hallelujah!" — Nancy

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. To celebrate 12 months of smiting ignorance, we’re offering 20% off—but only until midnight tonight. Think of it as an investment in the forces of truth and satire.

Click here to claim your blessing and fight alongside us.

Get 20% off for 1 year

This is one story. There are hundreds more.

And we’re going to expose every damn one of them.

Love,

God

👍 If you're tired of fascists learning nothing, hit like.

💬 Comment if you’ve got zero sympathy left for “betrayed” Trump voters.

🔁 Share this if you believe leopards should eat their faces.