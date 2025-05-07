Letters from God

Letters from God

69 Comments

User's avatar
Pamela Gross's avatar
Pamela Gross
May 7, 2025

What did any one who wasn’t a fifth generation, blond haired, blue eyed “American” think was going to happen? When people like Stephen Miller are policy makers, they should be glad there’s not public hangings televised. Nancy Mace would be running the popcorn concession. Frankly, we stand a better chance with the leopards.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Vee's avatar
Vee
May 7, 2025

It is scary. I keep telling my friend and his sister not to go visit his home land (taking the ashes of his brother-in-law home) because they may not be let back in. They got here legally and are now a citizens, they are from El Salvador.

Reply
Share
19 replies
67 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture