Dear Humans,

Lo and behold, the miners who shouted “Trump digs coal” are left diseased. He promised them jobs. He gave them the black lung.

1. Making Black Lung Great Again

On April 8, 2025, he stood in the East Room announcing, “We’re bringing coal back,” surrounded by coal executives cosplaying as miners. What he really brought back was black lung disease.

The coal companies wanted fewer safety rules, and so he gave them exactly that, cutting hundreds of jobs at the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.

Six months later, the Associated Press found miners gasping for air.

“They’re doing everything they can to hurt the working man,” said Randy Lawrence, president of the Kanawha County Black Lung Association. “They don’t care about the little people that put them there.”

Lawrence says he voted for Trump, but he no longer supports him.

He can’t say nobody warned him.

2. This Is What Happens

West Virginia gave Sleepy Donald nearly 70 percent of its votes. Whole towns went red, waving “Trump Digs Coal” signs. They thought he was one of them. But he only cares about hurting minors.

Now they’re learning what that loyalty bought them.

The coal bosses got tax breaks. The miners got disease.

The administration they voted for gutted safety programs, fired scientists, and delayed the silica rules that could have saved their lungs.

All of this could have been avoided if they hadn’t swooned over a racist fascist conman with advancing dementia.

3. God’s Final Word

He said he’d bring coal back. He did. Straight into their lungs.

This is what happens when people follow false gods. When they mistake being loud for being strong.

These fascists only fight for profit. They don’t care if you die. They don’t even care if their own supporters die!

Our side fights for the rights of everyone, even if we disagree with them. That’s the core difference between us.

They’re evil. We’re the good guys. We have to fight them, and we have to win.

Love,

God