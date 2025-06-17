Dear Humans,

Taco Supreme Leader ran last year’s campaign on the promise of lowering grocery prices and “avoiding World War 3.”

Now he’s trying to jump into war with Iran, and his own voters are calling for his impeachment. God told you so!

1. “I Apologize for Supporting Him”

That’s what Dave Smith, libertarian comic and frequent guest on The Joe Rogan Experience, said this week on Breaking Points. He was one of Trump’s loudest defenders in the right wing podcast universe. But these days, he’s full of regret.

“I supported him and I apologize for doing so. He should be impeached and removed. His supporters should turn on him. It’s an absolute betrayal of everything he ran and campaigned on. He’ll lose his coalition on this.”

He’s going to lose his coalition because of this?!? GOOD…I’M GLAD.

How the fuck did you just now realize Donold is a raving lunatic?!?

2. MAGA Meltdown Time

Reddit, Threads, even right-wing forums are full of regret. The Trump base is crying in real time because Tangerine Palpatine is pushing for World War 3. Donold would gladly blow up the planet just to rule over the ashes.

They’re right to worry. They’re just incredibly stupid for noticing it this late. It’s 2025. For the love of God.

Who could’ve guessed the guy who tried to nuke hurricanes and overthrow the government would turn out to be unstable?

“F*ck it. If Trump takes us to war, I’m done with him.”

Welcome to the Rebellion!

Here’s your medal.

3. Corporate Media Wants War

I’m glad some Trump voters are turning on him. I really am. It’s better than blind loyalty.

But this is who he’s always been.

He governs like a man with drone-strike blue balls. And now that the war machine is spinning back up, the same press that sold you Iraq is already laying out the next chapter.

The New York Times headline literally said: “Last-chance diplomacy or bunker-buster bomb?”

That’s how corporate media is framing it.

This is Iraq 2.0. Same playbook. Same bullshit. The same journalists who swallowed Bush’s lies about Iraq are now lining up behind Trump’s threats.

Corporate media doesn’t want peace. They want war for the live-action ratings extravaganza they can narrate between ad breaks. They’re clinking wine glasses with the fascist monsters they should be exposing.

And once again, they’re acting like people like you and Me don’t exist. Corporate media thinks I’m a joke. They think you’re a joke.

They’re wrong.

I’m focused. I’m done waiting for them to grow a spine.

We don’t need cable news. We need a MOVEMENT!!

I want to expand this into a force they can’t ignore. A sanctuary for truth. A factory for holy chaos.

I want researchers. Writers. Comedians. Fighters. Meme lords. Prophets. A whole squad of truth-tellers who are done playing nice.

But I can’t do it alone.

If you’re tired of the lies, the cowardice, and the bootlicking press, then join Me.

I’m standing here with you fired up, wide awake, and very, very done waiting.

Let’s go, Angels!

I hate doing this part. But I have to.

We are massively outgunned.

The right-wing propaganda machine is backed by billions in fascist billionaire blood money.

All I’ve got is you.

If you believe in independent media that tells the truth and takes no prisoners, now’s the time to step up. Subscribe to Letters from God today. Or gift a subscription to someone who needs it.

This is how we grow. This is how we fight. This is how we win.

LET’S GO!

