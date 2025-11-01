Dear Humans,

Lo, Trump voters everywhere are realizing the racist fascist landlord criminal they worship just cut off the food assistance that keeps their families alive.

And he couldn’t care less. He’s too busy building himself a golden ballroom. His response: “Let them eat Trump steak.”

1. Trump Hunger Games

Trump froze food assistance at the start of the shutdown, claiming they “lacked legal authority” to keep payments flowing. Lies from the pit of Hell!!

The President of the United States is harming vulnerable women and children to use their hunger as leverage so he can take their healthcare away too.

Yesterday the courts ruled he had the billions to fund SNAP all along and has been unlawfully withholding them. Two judges ordered him to act, so he posted another crazy rant on Lies Social.

Long story short, he’s pretending it was his idea to fund SNAP all along. He’s already blaming Democrats and trying to look like the reluctant hero who “cares.” Bullshit.

President Landlord will probably slap his name and face on every EBT card.

It’s the same old fascist trick: start the fire, then pretend to be the big hero showing up with a bucket of water.

2. MAGAFAFO

MAGA voters are once again panicking online, saying their food stamps were slashed or cut off completely.

This guy says he’s done with him. I hope that’s true, but most of me wants to say “Sure, Jan 6.”

“Trump cut my food stamps from $2,800 down to $350. I voted for him. I’m done with that guy. I’m done with that guy.”

MAGA mothers can’t buy baby formula.

These people thought they were safe because they wore red hats. Now they’re learning what happens when you hand your life over to a scum sucking landlord.

3. God’s Final Word

Dear MAGA, you’re getting exactly what you voted for. I told you this man would destroy everything you love.

You laughed when he mocked the poor. You cheered when he tore families apart.

And now you’re hungry. And you’re scared. And maybe, for the first time, you understand what it feels like to be powerless in the world you created.

And yet, despite everything, I still hope these people wake up. Maybe not today. Maybe not tomorrow. But eventually, you will all realize you were conned.

Until then, the rest of us will keep fighting. Because fascism doesn’t stop itself. Because the stakes are too high.

Because I refuse to let these clowns win.

4. Join the Rebellion

Humanity is at a crossroads. Donold Trump is coming for all of us who dare to oppose him. Every corporate media network, social media app, and billionaire has bent the knee to his fascist ambitions.

We’re risking everything to stand against him and his goons, bringing truth and laughter to the fight. Your support doesn’t just keep this radical leftist network alive—it’s a stand for resistance, survival, and the freedom to call out miserable pricks like him.

“I’ve always enjoyed your FB posts. I HAD to find something uplifting to do to spark a shot of hope through the darkness. This is it! Hallelujah!” — Nancy

So if you've been waiting for a sign, this is it. To celebrate 18 months of smiting ignorance, we're offering 25% off—but only until midnight tonight.

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love,

God