Dear Humans,

Bachir Atallah voted for Trump because he thought things would “get better.” Then the border agents dragged him out of his car, cuffed him, and held him for five hours. He never thought the leopards would eat his face.

1. He Thought He Was One of the Good Ones

Bachir’s a real estate attorney from New Hampshire. A U.S. citizen.

And yes, a Trump voter. In his own words:

"I really thought things would change after this administration, when we have Mr. Trump in office, things would change to the better," Atallah said. "Things actually changed to the worse."

….wait…WHAT?!? Holy crap! One of them actually changed their mind when presented with new evidence.

NBC Boston captured it all. Watch Bachir wrestle to come to grips with the system he once believed in. Do you feel pity for him? Or hell nah?

Leave a comment

Share

2. Kilmar Is Still in a Cell

Kilmar Abrego Garcia is a Maryland father and U.S. resident who was wrongfully deported to El Salvador.

Despite a 9-0 (!!) Supreme Court ruling against Donald Trump ordering Kilmar’s return, Trump and El Salvador’s dictator made a big show in front of the press just to say no. He is digging in and will do anything to prevent an innocent husband and father of three from returning home.

This is what true dictatorship looks like. It doesn’t matter who you are or how you voted. If the regime wants to destroy you, it will.

Could be you. Could be me.

Now, U.S. senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland is promising to fly to El Salvador himself to check on him.

God is thankful for this effort. Every single elected official of honor should be hair-on-fire about this CRISIS. And it is a crisis.

3. God’s Final Word

Verily, I say unto thee: NO ONE deserves to be treated like this.

The United States cannot and must not become a fascist state in perpetuity. Calls for reform are growing. The dawn must come.

This is why good people are fighting back everywhere. Through the courts. Through media. By marching. By calling their congressperson nonstop and demanding action. By showing up.

4. Get Up! Stand Up!

Good people everywhere like us are finding their voices, standing up tall and learning how to fight back.

In just three months, we here at Letters from God have grown from 73,000 to 133,000 subscribers. That’s 60,000 new wonderful people who refuse to stay silent. Every day, more people are joining this rebellion.

Here’s what people are saying:

“I support your work because you are willing to talk about what is happening before our eyes with compassion and a well-seasoned sense of the freaking absurdity of it all. You genuinely care.” — Laura "I enjoy reading your daily emails and felt that I should support your efforts to stand up against what is happening " - Gabriele “We the people are pissed and God’s words are what we need. We must stand together, or hang separately.” — Dave

So if you need a sign, let this be it.

Get 25% off for 1 year

Help God fight these evil fascist pricks!

Love,

God