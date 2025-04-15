Letters from God

Andrew
Apr 15, 2025

What drives me batsh*t crazy are people getting their faces eaten by leopards who don't blame the leopards. "I'm sure dear leader wouldn't like this if he knew." No you dumb f*ck, he did this to you, intended to, and doesn't care about you! Sheesh.

At least this one guy might change his mind, but not holding my breath.

Richard Spiering
Apr 15, 2025

"Holy crap! The dictator I voted for, BECAUSE of his racism/misogyny/homophobia/xenophobia, is doing exactly what I voted for! But, to ME?

Damn those Democrats!"

