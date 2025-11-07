Dear Humans,

Lo, a Trump voter finally admitted the truth. After first trying to blame Democrats for the government shutdown, psychomom1966 went online later and wrote, “OK, so turns out I am stupid.”

And on that day, the heavens opened, and God laughed so hard He nearly spilled His bong water.

1. Maybe I’m the Stupid One Here

Her first post was the fuck around part. She wondered aloud why people were mad at Republicans for cutting off food stamps.

“Maybe I’m the stupid one here,” she said accurately, while defending the man who froze the SNAP program.

2. OK, So Turns Out I Am Stupid

Then came enlightenment. A friend explained that Democrats weren’t holding out for undocumented immigrants, but for the Affordable Care Act.

The same healthcare she is currently using! That’s when she realized her mistake, when it affected her.

3. God’s Final Word

Dear MAGA, admitting you’re stupid was the first miracle. The second is realizing who made you that way.

President Pedo shut down the government to cover up the Epstein files. He’s starving 42 million Americans for no reason while building himself a golden ballroom. He’s building his own Arc de Trump while taking people’s healthcare away. He’s pardoned January 6 pedophiles, looted the treasury, and committed every crime he can.

But now, a Trump voter has fully admitted to being a stupid moron. Perhaps the spell is breaking.

Throw thy red hats and fascist flags into the trash. Scrape the stickers off your trucks. Atone for your mistakes. Seek forgiveness.

And when you finally walk away from the cult, when you see him for what he is, that will be the real miracle.

4. Join the Rebellion!

Humanity is at a crossroads. Donold Trump is coming for all of us who dare to oppose him. Every corporate media network, social media app, and billionaire has bent the knee to his fascist ambitions.

We’re risking everything to stand against him and his goons, bringing truth and laughter to the fight. Your support doesn’t just keep this radical leftist network alive—it’s a stand for resistance, survival, and the freedom to call out miserable pricks like him. Here are some of our recent reviews:

“Dear God, I just subscribed after lurking for free for a while. So in return, please answer my modest prayer, which is this: I have a word. It is ICEHOLES. I’m sure in your omniscience you know exactly who I am talking about. The Word needs to be used far and wide, who better to help with that than the Almighty? Get Jesus to help too. Full disclosure, I’m a casual Buddhist. Hope that’s OK.” - Carl

“I’ve always enjoyed your FB posts. I HAD to find something uplifting to do to spark a shot of hope through the darkness. This is it! Hallelujah!” — Nancy

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. To celebrate 18 months of smiting ignorance, we’re offering 25% off—but only until midnight tonight. Think of it as an investment in the forces of truth and satire.

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love,

God