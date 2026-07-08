Dear Humans,

HOLY SHIT! Donald Trump has now ruined another American reflecting pool.

Before we begin, please bless the little heart on this post so the Epstein class billionaires accidentally show it to many more people.

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1. Trump Turns Fountain To Shit

Jesus turned water into wine.

Donald turned water into shit.

Trump has spent weeks bragging about the historic fountain at Meridian Hill Park in Washington, D.C., where his administration spent millions of dollars “fixing” the water, only for the whole thing to turn brown.

He must’ve hired Brownwater Services.

Honestly, this shit fountain is THE ultimate metaphor for the entire Trump administration.

Everything he touches turns to shit.

The White House grounds. The Capitol. The economy. Gas prices. America’s alliances. The Justice Department. The military. Christianity. The National Mall. The first reflecting pool. America’s 250th birthday. The US Soccer team. This fountain.

You name it, he turns it to shit.

The man is a Shit Tornado. 💩 🌪️

He doesn’t have the Midas touch.

He’s got the Mierdas touch.

Oh. he’ll arrest people. He’ll blame Algaefa. But we all know it’s his fault.

Here is some video of Trump’s Great American Shit Fountain from a good man on the scene:

2. Speaking Of Huge Rivers Of Shit...

Scott Jennings would like everyone to believe he had a perfectly normal twenty minute phone conversation with Mitch McConnell.

Apparently every right wing influencer got an email from the Kremlin telling them to say they spoke with Mitch McConnell for about 20 minutes.

Then Kasie Hunt asked Scott Jennings on live TV if McConnell would be willing to call in to CNN.

Jennings was squirming HARD.

He’s obviously lying. After all, he gets PAID to lie for American Hitler. And he’s not even good at it. He is just SO mediocre.

Scott Jennings is a bad person and he’s going to Hell.

3. An Important Message From God

They are lying because they think they can get away with it.

They think if they repeat the lie enough times, you’ll shrug.

You’ll move on. You’ll stop paying attention. You’ll stop fighting. And on that day their lie will become the truth.

They’re counting on your exhaustion.

Good. Let them.

Because every time they tell another bald-faced lie, another decent individual out there blinks their eyes and wakes up.

We have to defeat these fascist liars.

And I believe we shall win in the end.

I have to believe.

And if you’re still here with God now, you believe too.

Because they cannot win.

4. Join the Rebellion

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This is how we keep growing.

This is how we keep fighting.

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Love,

God