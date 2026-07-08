Letters from God

Letters from God

65 Comments

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CB Murray's avatar
CB Murray
7h

Sorry I was later than planned reading this...I was finishing up my 20 minute call with Mitch.

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ReeserTheShadow's avatar
ReeserTheShadow
7h

Omg can it please just be over soon? 😓

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