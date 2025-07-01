Elon Musk threatened to start a third party if Trump’s Big Evil Bill passes. Trump responded by threatening to deport him.

God is laughing, because this is what fascism looks like in its final, stupid form. The fascists want to destroy everyone…which also means they will destroy each other. Welcome to the endgame.

1. Track Your Fascism Like a Pizza

The White House made a Domino’s-style progress bar for the Big Evil Bill. You can track it like you ordered a large pork-stuffed crust fascism lover’s pizza with extra corruption on top. Comes with a 2-liter of White Powerade and extra ICE.

It’s funny until you realize what you’re tracking is billions for concentration camps and the end of healthcare for over 12 million people. And somehow a lot of Americans seem to be realizing this. Thank God.

2. Elon Musk Threatens to Nuke the GOP

It’s only been one month since former Trump ‘Best Friend Forever’ Elon Musk told the world that Donald is in the Epstein Files, and this is why they’re not being released. Now he’s threatening to use his endless billions to destroy the Republican Party.

He’s furious that the bill explodes the deficit. He called this bill political suicide for the Republican party. For once in his cursed little life, he’s not wrong. As for starting a third party? God is all for it. Go for it, Elon.

3. Trump Threatens to Deport Elon

Trump responded by threatening to send him back to South Africa.

“Head back home.” Real subtle, Donold.

And it’s not just talk. The Department of Justice has been ordered to prioritize denaturalization. The government is now laying the groundwork to void citizenship for anyone they don’t like so they can deport them to any country they want. This is ethnic cleansing.

4. Top Goal = ICE Concentration Camps

Then came JD Vance, saying what this bill is really about

There it is. This is not about jobs or defense. All they care about is getting enough money to fund their own secret police so they can disappear and murder people. This is the most important goal of all fascist movements.

Q: "A 75 year old Cuban national died in ICE custody. He had lived in the U.S. for 60 years...Is there anything you can tell us about that?" Border Czar Tom Homan: "People die in ICE custody. People die in county jails. People die in state prisons."

People dying. That’s the plan.

street art in Seattle

5. They Want God Gone

At their core, the right wants to kill us all. Their budget makes that very clear.

These losers never stop trying to silence us.

They report my content. They get posts taken down. They try to get me suspended. The big platforms don’t care.

They want God gone because what I do works.

