Letters from God

Mark Carpenter's avatar
Mark Carpenter
Jul 1, 2025

I'll share something with you, God, that (being the Almighty) you probably already know:

I have a pulmonary fibrosis, a respiratory disease which during this final decade of my life, is going to become terminal.

Now, how does IPF affect my relationship with this lawless Administration?

I've moved from absolutely giving up the day after the election, which was followed by a case of pneumonia where I really thought through this disease, and if I wanted to die now or later; opted for dying later; and found my anger deep within.

I have fanned that anger until it is burning WHITE HOT.

I participate in, and help organize protests against this Administration. Since my two MAGA "Senators" have sent me emails stating that they would no longer accept my emails, my telephone calls, or my snail mails, I now send my comments to them to the top ten newspaper outlets in my state. My "Senators" could have chosen to read and respond to my letters and emails 1-1. Now a million people get to see those letters and emails.

I am calling out our MAGA Governor and MAGA Attorney General on their FaceBook Pages. On the rare occasions when these two swamp creatures dare to come out and face the public, I'm there to confront them and speak truth to power.

Yup: I have a disease which is going to end my life. I have become rather fearless since last November. So what are these MAGA swamp creatures going to do: KILL ME?

Find your anger, God. Fan it until it is WHITE HOT. And then do something with that white, hot anger. Do what you're doing, now: MAKE GOOD TROUBLE.

Sarah Ditzler
Jul 1, 2025

I hope he does deport Musk, we don’t need that kind of party.

