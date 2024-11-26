Dear Humans,

Criminal president Donold Trump announced yesterday on his website LiesSocial that he will use executive orders to charge Canada and Mexico a 25% tariff on goods. The fucking moron is actually going to do it.

LEOPARDS EATING SO MANY FACES THEY’RE STUFFED

Over on Reddit in r/conservative, posters were quite concerned that their chosen candidate and cult leader might actually fulfill his campaign promises.

BEHOLD THEIR ANGUISHED LAMENTS!

Yes well, if you actually cared about the Constitution, you wouldn’t have voted for a treasonous criminal.

Well, he campaigned on it for months and months. He told you exactly what he was going to do. Were you even listening? Or were you too busy thinking about Arnold Palmer’s big dick?

Yes, they should. But you voted for a fucking criminal maniac HELL-BENT on being a “dictator on day one.” What did you think was gonna happen?!

Donold negotiated the “NAFTA 2.0” in 2018. Now he’s going to blow it all up so he and his goons can collect as many bribes as possible on every good bought or sold in the USA.

What is he trying to accomplish? Getting paid. Want the tariff on your product to be lower? Just gotta pay Donold his bribe.

He…isn’t…perfect? What was your first fucking clue? Was this it? This was the bridge too far…when it affects your wallet? What a bunch of greedy pricks.

No shit! It’s almost like people have been trying to tell you this for months.

So this poster voted for the guy promising all kinds of tariffs with the idea that it won’t actually happen. Now THAT is Trump derangement syndrome.

And yet…compared to the utter morons I found on X talking about this last week, these reddit posters are relative geniuses.

It feels like they’re so close to figuring it out…and yet I have full confidence that this in fact will not happen.

WE TOLD YOU SO, YOU DUMB FUCKS!

Love,

God