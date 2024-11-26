Letters from God

Letters from God

63 Comments

User's avatar
Nancy Crouse's avatar
Nancy Crouse
Nov 26, 2024

From where I sit in Canada with a view of the US from my home, we are planning to boycott all travel to the US including us Snowbirds. In addition, we will not buy anything from or made by the USA. The last time the orange turd imposed tariffs on our goods, we imposed tariffs on everything from the red states. Trump was pressured by Reps and Senators to rescind said tariffs. He did, we did. Never piss off a Canadian, you're playing with fire. PM Trudeau is actually more popular than not, he's done more for Canada than any PM in my lifetime. Including his late father.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Elaine the Mean Old Feminist's avatar
Elaine the Mean Old Feminist
Nov 26, 2024

At this point I'm just hoping Lee Harvey Oswald will rise from the grave and do the right thing.

Reply
Share
4 replies
61 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture