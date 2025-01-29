Dear Humans,

Do you hear that? It’s the sound of MAGA tears hitting the floor as Trump supporters discover the man they worship is targeting them too. With deportation raids ramping up and federal grants frozen, even Trump supporters are suffering the consequences. Let’s break it down.

"'I never thought leopards would eat MY face,' sobs woman who voted for the Leopards Eating People's Faces Party."

1. MAGA’s Deportation Dilemma

Trump’s immigration policies have always been beyond cruel, but now they’re smiting his own base. Recent ICE raids in Florida are deporting people who openly supported Trump—even undocumented ones proudly wearing MAGA hats. A recent CBS Miami report highlights a Trump supporter whose wife was taken in an ICE raid. Her distraught husband went on TV to beg Trump himself for an exception.

Well WTF did he think was going to happen? It’s tragic. This is what happens when you embrace policies designed to punish the most vulnerable. This is what happens when you support a conman hellbent on hatred.

Meanwhile, the most evil people on the planet are positively giddy. Sorry, deported Trump supporters. I wouldn’t expect any mercy coming from these deranged psychopaths.

2. Trump’s Colombian Coffee Chaos

Oh, and that moron Donold managed to raise coffee prices this week. How? For years, Colombia accepted deportations via commercial flights. Trump, in typical fashion, escalated things by shackling deportees and using expensive U.S. military jets, sparking an international incident. Offended, Colombia said, “Nah, pendejo,” and refused the planes.

The fallout? Coffee prices are skyrocketing. As of today, January 29, 2025, coffee prices remain elevated. Arabica coffee futures have surged to record highs, exceeding $3.60 per pound. Colombia is the second-largest supplier of coffee to the U.S., and with Trump’s antics disrupting trade, your morning cup just got a lot more expensive. Masterful gambit, sir.

3. MAGA’s Response: Just Pay More!

You’d think Trump’s base would be outraged over rising prices and his diplomatic failures. Instead, Fox News is spinning this disaster as a victory.

“Would you pay an extra quarter on a cup of coffee to send those people back?” Steve Doocy asked on air. Brian Kilmeade’s response? “Yes!”

And then Doocy turned to his Black costar and said, “Would you pay an extra quarter on a cup of coffee to send those people back?”

Can you believe these people? The evil is off the charts. They’re more than willing to pay more for their morning coffee, as long as it comes with racism. The entire cast of Fox and Friends is going to burn in hell with Rush Limbaugh.

4. God’s Final Word

Dear MAGA, you’re getting exactly what you voted for. You cheered when Trump targeted “others.” Now you’re shocked he’s targeting you too? You’re on TV begging him for help? No matter how many times you MAGA fools get burned, you still come crawling back for more.

And yet, despite everything, I still hope you all wake up. Maybe not today. Maybe not tomorrow. But eventually, you will all realize you were conned.

Until then, the rest of us will keep fighting. Because fascism doesn’t stop itself. Because the stakes are too high.

Because I refuse to let these clowns win.

5. Join the Rebellion

Humanity is at a crossroads. Donold Trump is coming for all of us who dare to oppose him. Every corporate media network, social media app, and billionaire has bent the knee to his fascist ambitions.

We're risking everything to stand against him and his goons, bringing truth and laughter to the fight.

"I've always enjoyed your FB posts. This inauguration, I HAD to find something uplifting to do to spark a shot of hope through the darkness. This is it! Hallelujah!" — Nancy

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. To celebrate 8 months of smiting ignorance, we’re offering 20% off—but only until midnight tonight. Think of it as an investment in the forces of truth and satire.

Click here to claim your blessing and fight alongside us.

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love,

God