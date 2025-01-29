Letters from God

49 Comments

User's avatar
BJTS's avatar
BJTS
Jan 29, 2025

Americans are not very bright. You don’t get fresh fruits and vegetables in the winter without importing them. Sure, we used to get some from Florida and Southern California, but of course, they want to deport the workers who plant and harvest that stuff! Not to mention Florida is getting measurable snow now! There have always been dumb people in America, but the damage done to our education system has caused an epidemic of stupidity.

Jean Smith's avatar
Jean Smith
Jan 29, 2025

I must have posted hundreds of times before the election: ICE isn't going to stop and politely ask for each person's id. No, you're all going to get loaded onto the buses and wind up God knows where. Better check the Krome detention center for your LEGAL lost ones and pull their LEGAL, unhappy asses out of there. What a bunch of dopes.

