Letters from God

Ladycrim
Jan 28, 2025

Attention MAGA: You spent years screeching about the AntiChrist, looking for him in every person who was slightly different from you. Then when he did show up, you declared him your messiah and gave him the power he sought. He has no more use for you and does not care if you suffer.

Jenn C
Jan 28, 2025

If thou fucketh around, thou shalt find out.

