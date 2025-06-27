Dear Humans,

Lo, witness how fascism destroys even those who support it.

1. His Name Was Johnny

He cheered for immigration crackdowns. He shared memes demanding ICE “enforce the laws.” And now he has died while in ICE custody. Under Trump.

His name was Johnny Noviello. He moved to the U.S. from Canada in 1988, became a lawful permanent resident in 1991, and lived in America for over 30 years. He’s the first Canadian national to die in ICE custody. He may also be the first Trump supporter to die in ICE custody. That’s harder to know, but this is the first example I am fully aware of.

In any case, when Trump returned to power, Johnny was all in. He considered Trump “the king,” posted in “Trump Train Unstoppable,” and shared anti-immigrant propaganda.

In 2023, he was convicted of racketeering and drug trafficking in Florida. He served his time. But in May 2025, ICE arrested him during a routine probation check. One month later, he died in one of those dangerously unsafe ICE detention centers.

Cause of death: still unknown.

But the cause of the system that killed him? Extremely obvious.

ICE didn’t care that he loved Trump. They didn’t care that he had lived in the U.S. since before Home Alone hit theaters. He giddily supported the fascist machine. It killed him anyway.

This is what happens when you build a system of cruelty. Sooner or later, it destroys the people who helped build it.

And all for a weak, pathetic little man who has done nothing but tell lies for every second of his life.

2. A Message From God

US President Donald Trump is a fascist monster who, in time, will come for us all.

We must fight back.

Visitors to the USA are now at the whims of customs agents who want to detain you for memes on your phone.

The fascists have taken everything.

They don’t even pretend to care about rights like free speech or due process anymore.

That’s how little they think of us.

Personally, I have lost my safety, my sanity, and my country.

I will never forgive them for what they have done.

For what they want to do.

The United States must never live down this shame. We must remember.

And yet I know deep inside I will never stop fighting for a better world.

It’s crystal clear.

We have to win. We have to beat them.

