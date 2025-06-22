Dear Humans,

Remember last fall? Donald Trump ran on stopping wars, apparently? Because his supporters were all posting signs like this one? Yeah, God remembers. And God knows why he did this.

1. Elon Dumped Him

A little over two weeks ago, Elon Musk told the world that Donald Trump is in the Epstein files and that’s why they haven’t been released. Remember that? That happened 17 days ago.

And all hell broke loose. Since then, Donald has attacked L.A. with ICE and bombed Iran with B2 bombers.

But let’s keep it real, humans. Elon dumping him is what kicked this whole thing off. A lonely, humiliated man got publicly rejected by the richest billionaire of all, who he thought still liked him, and he absolutely shit a brick.

He didn’t consult Congress. He didn’t talk to our allies. He didn’t even wait for confirmation from his own intelligence agencies. They told him Iran wasn’t about to build a bomb. He didn’t care.

He dropped 30,000-pound bombs on three nuclear sites just to feel like he still mattered.

2. His Birthday Parade Was Humiliating

The streets were empty. Millions of protesters marched against him. No one showed up for his birthday. Remember that? That happened 7 days ago.

And so the next thing he did was ramp up talks of attacking Iran. Like a toddler who didn’t get enough attention at his party, so he lit the neighbor’s house on fire.

Right after the strikes last night, Iranian state TV showed a map of U.S. bases within range of retaliation. “Mr. Trump, you started it. We will end it.”

Donold’s bruised ego has now put the lives of American soldiers in danger. How many people must die on the altar of his narcissistic personality disorder?

3. His Polls Are in the Toilet

Trump’s approval rating just dropped to 42 percent in the latest Reuters poll. His net approval is down nearly five points in a week. Fox News shows 54 percent of the country disapproves of him. Quinnipiac has him even lower, with only 38 percent of Americans approving of the job he’s doing.

He went on Truth Social and ranted about their polls being fake. Remember that? That was 2 days ago.

Every accusation is a confession. Every warning was a prophecy about himself. There’s a tweet for everything.

4. What Comes Next

Currently, every mouth-breathing right-wing moron is busy masturbating on Twitter over “big bombs go boom” and trusting that it’s all over. After all, their tiny brains reason, what can Iran do?

Lots of stuff. The Iranians will respond. They will not play this the way Trump wants. They will use asymmetrical warfare. They will go after soft targets. They will hit troops, infrastructure, oil routes, and embassies.

Iran can simply close the Strait of Hormuz and cripple global oil trade overnight. They threatened to do so 2 days ago. That’s why no other president has done what Trump just did. Because every president before him understood that a strike like this doesn’t end the problem. It starts it.

This isn’t the beginning of victory. It’s the beginning of hell.

If this escalates into boots on the ground, Barron Trump won’t be going.

If this is WW3, and it feels like it is, it’s probably not good that a drunken idiot is in charge of the military. To the point that the right wing feels the need to celebrate if there are ever ‘no leaks.’ That should be automatic. He doesn’t deserve a pat on the head for not leaking more war plans.

5. Corporate Media Wants This

CNN just called this a “stunning demonstration of presidential power.” Not an illegal war. Not a fascist escalation. Power.

This is what they cheer for. War ratings! People might actually watch again.

We don’t need cable news. We need a movement.

