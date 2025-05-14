Dear Humans,

Trump is spiraling again. Hard. And lo, it is delicious.

Donald Trump every single day of his life.

1. Donald Is One Giant Crying Baby

All week, he's been ranting about his new plane, the golden bribe from Qatar that has even Republicans puking into their MyPillows. You can smell the guilt from orbit. The man got a $400 million flying palace gifted to him by a dictatorship, and now he’s trying to pretend it’s a patriotic gesture.

He thought this was gonna be his coronation moment. A golden jet, a sky yacht, a giant airborne “f**k you” to the libs.

Instead, he’s being ratioed into oblivion. Everyone knows it’s a bribe. Everyone knows he’s keeping it. And he knows that everyone knows, which is why he's melting down on Lie Social like the whiney little baby he is.

Only a fool would believe anything this lying, crying baby says.

2. No, It’s Not the Statue of Liberty

Donald has also reposted several memes suggesting his new private jet is just like the Statue of Liberty, which was a gift to the USA from France.

Let me explain this like you’re five.

The Statue of Liberty welcomes immigrants. BribeJet deports them without due process.

The Statue of Liberty symbolizes hope. BribeJet symbolizes pure corruption.

Oh, and BribeJet is NOT free. It’s going to cost taxpayers a BILLION DOLLARS or more to get it ready to be used as Air Force One.

Even Republicans are gagging on this. Senator Rand Paul said it sends the “wrong message.”

Senator Ted Cruz said that Qatar funds Hamas.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune told reporters there are “lots of issues associated with that offer which I think need to be further talked about.”

Oh, and who approved this transfer of wealth? Attorney General Pam Bondi. A woman who was literally a paid foreign agent for Qatar, raking in $115,000 a month.

I’d like to use this moment to point out that in the 1970’s, outraged Republicans made Jimmy Carter sell his peanut farm.

Meanwhile, on his visit to Saudi Arabia, the kingdom responsible for 9/11 sent baby Donold a mobile McDonald’s to appease him. Just rolled it up like a food truck for a spoiled toddler’s birthday. And oh boy he was just tickled orange.

Oh, and then after his big Saudi Arabian McDonald’s lunch, baby Donold filled his diaper and promptly fell asleep on international television, I shit thee not.

3. God’s Final Word

This blatant corruption should be wall-to-wall coverage. Every network. Every hour. An American president is being openly bribed by oil-rich despots of Qatar, and THE ATTORNEY GENERAL OF THE UNITED STATES, the top cop in the nation, also just happened to be a foreign agent for Qatar.

In any sane world, this is the kind of shit that should collapse a government.

Instead, corporate media is laser-focused on whether it’s Biden’s fault that Kamala didn’t win the election.

They’re not asking why 13.7 million people are about to lose Medicaid. They’re not exposing the corruption of these fascists like they should.

They’re not telling the truth. So I will.

I’m here to smite these lies…and I’m ready to fight.

Love,

God

