Dear Humans,

Lo, the hypocrisy of this nation knows no bounds.

Welcome to America, where protesting illegal kidnappings without due process is an insurrection, but attacking the nation’s Capitol is not.

1. Protesting Is ‘Rebellion’

ICE raids seemed to surge in Los Angeles on Friday and Saturday.

Note that this was only TWO days after Donald got very publicly dumped by his ex, Elon. Perhaps Taco Supreme Leader was feeling depressed. Or perhaps he wanted to distract everyone from talking about him being in the Epstein files? Hey, God is just asking questions here!

In any case, all hell broke loose.

The people of Los Angeles did not sit idly by and let ICE agents take whomever they please so they can be deported to a foreign prison to die.

As one might expect of L.A., they fought back.

2. ICE, ICE Babies

So Trump authorized the federal government to take over the California National Guard and deploy 2,000 soldiers.

You read that right. He deployed the military against American citizens. He’s been in office for five months.

Pete Kegsbreath is threatening to send in the Marines! Anything to distract Americans from their complete and utter incompetence.

They’re calling people protecting their families from deportation a form of “rebellion.”

But Trump supporters attacking the Capitol on January 6 was just fine and dandy.

Oh also, you’re not allowed to criticize ICE anymore. Acting ICE director and human thumb Todd Lyons demanded it.

3. Tom Homan is an Undocumented Alien

Homeland Security Director Tom Homan, whose name sounds like the kind an alien would choose to impersonate a human, bragged that these ICE raids had caught many criminals and child sex offenders.

Cool story, Homan. So when are you arresting Donald?

Because his ex-bestie Elon literally called him a pedophile on Thursday. Multiple times.

And Donald has not been taking it well, to say the least. On Saturday, he said Elon has “lost his mind” and that he’s “not thinking about Elon Musk.” Sure, Jan 6.

4. Martial Law for a Birthday Parade

Martial, Martial, Martial!

By sending in troops, Trump is obviously hoping to incite further violence. It’s a tinderbox and he just poured lighter fluid all over it.

Donald wants to declare martial law in time for his big birthday military parade so he can officially come out as the first American dictator.

And as if the week hadn’t already exposed him enough, Donald embarrassed himself in front of the German Chancellor.

The Chancellor solemnly marked the anniversary of D-Day as the day Americans helped liberate Europe from Nazi rule.

Lifelong Hitler-fan and moron Donald quickly said:

“Not a pleasant day for you? Not a great day?”

And the Chancellor calmly replied:

“This was the liberation of my country from Nazi dictatorship.”

5. Remember This

Protesting ICE raids that violate due process is not insurrection.

Immediately sending in troops to silence dissent is what tyrants do!

God endorses peaceful resistance. But peaceful does not mean passive. It means showing up, speaking out, and refusing to bow.

Let the record show: Americans will not go quietly into that good night.

There are more of us than there are of them. Remember that.

5. A Message From God!

Letters from God is a voice for the unheard. A community of brave, good souls. A record of truth in an age of lies. A weapon forged in love used against the forces of hatred. And a great spot to hear God sing karaoke against fascism.

Thank you to everyone who joined yesterday, we gained 15 new brave souls. If just 10 more step up before midnight, we’ll continue June strong.

On a personal note: the fascist trolls got my post about ‘DEAD: Donald Exhibits Advanced Dementia’ taken down off Instagram. Total bullshit! Not that I care about Instagram, but it’s always frustrating as hell to have your voice silenced. They never stop trying to shut it all down... because I tell the truth about Dictator Donald.

It’s debilitating. I don’t sleep well. The depression and anxiety I carry from being on the frontlines of this war every day is real. And it’s constant.

But I also haven’t given up yet. And I’m starting to understand I never will. I don’t even consider it an option. I might die at the hands of these fascists. But if I do I want to go down swinging.

We’re building an independent media source that tells the truth, one that doesn’t bend the knee to billionaire masters.

If you believe in that mission, and you've been meaning to support this work, make sure to subscribe today.

Thank you for standing with us!

Love,

God