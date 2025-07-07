Dear Humans,

God here. And I must confess… I am cackling.

Because the fascists are turning on each other. Elon is starting a new party, Trump is furious and the cult continues to crack.

It’s the Civil War of Morons.

Get your popcorn. The most racist people on the planet are fighting each other again.

1. Elon Melts Down Over DOGE’s Impact

Forsooth, the vile Elon Musk is attempting to start a third party in the USA, which he has named ‘The America Party.’

He couldn’t have chosen a dumber name. It’s exactly the sort of thing that will do well with the average stupid dipshit.

The USA has become a 2000’s era Will Ferrell movie parody of itself.

But if Evil Musk could divide Republicans and split the moron vote, that would be great.

2. Trump Melts Down Over New Party

Trump saw that tweet and flipped his last functioning neuron. His post began, “I am saddened,” which made God happy.

Yes. Trump is melting down over Elon forming the “America Party,” which is polling at 15% already, mostly with male Republicans.

We are watching the two most evil billionaires on Earth fight over who gets custody of the most racist cult on Earth.

3. MAGA Melts Down Over The Epstein List

The White House suddenly announced the other day that there is no Epstein List, and he committed suicide, case closed. They did so for obvious reasons, because Donold’s name is all over those files.

As you might expect, MAGA is not taking the news well.

Elon also posted a clown meme about the Epstein list. It’s only been a month since he told the world that Donold is all over the Epstein list.

Pam Bondi said she had it on her desk. Now suddenly it doesn’t exist? Very curious!

Perhaps the dog ate her homework. Or perhaps she lit it on fire.

4. An Important Message from The Creator of the Universe

Lo, the Trump-Musk bromance hath crumbled. The Epstein cult feels abandoned.

And I say unto thee: GOOD.

For evil destroys itself.

But the truth must be built.

That’s what this newsletter is. A living rebellion against fascism, media lies, and billionaire bullshit.

So here’s what I’m doing.

Today I’m offering you a 20% off to Letters from God to keep this independent media operation growing.

Because we’re not backed by billionaires. We’re backed by you.

This is how we fight. This is how we win.

Let them have their faux-king liar.

We’ve got each other.

I will never stop fighting for you.

We will win.

Love,

God