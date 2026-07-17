Letters from God

Letters from God

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Larry Bushard's avatar
Larry Bushard
1h

Scared = desperate. Desperate dipshits are the most dangerous. Jim Himes called the speech for what it was. It is a pre-confession of his plan to steal ballot boxes on November 3rd and claim fraud. All blue state governors and AGs must prepare in advance for this!

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ReeserTheShadow's avatar
ReeserTheShadow
2h

He’s NOT SCARED ENOUGH!

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