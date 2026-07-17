Dear Humans,

BWAHAHA! God watched Donald’s pathetic speech last night and could only draw one conclusion; Trump is fucking terrified.

His party is gonna get DESTROYED in the midterms and he knows it.

Before we begin, bless the little heart on this post so the Epstein class billionaires who own social media are forced to show God’s words of truth to more people in need of clarity.

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1. He’s Fucking Washed

For one thing, he didn’t even make any scary announcements such as declaring a state of emergency. He didn’t even call the two Democratic Senators from Georgia illegitimate, as initially planned.

Donold’s White House handlers clearly reined him in after NBC and ABC chose not to even cover his damn lies.

Humiliated by this, Donald whined about the lack of coverage, which made God guffaw loudly at 2am.

“In a rare move, NBC and ABC Fake news have both said that they would not cover this speech. They knew what it was about because of the fact that they don’t like the topic because they know how corrupt our system is and they don’t want to reveal it.” - Donald 'Senile Pedophile’ Trump.

Even CBS and Fox News called out his election lies afterwards, because they don’t want to be sued.

Remember, Fox News had to pay $787.5 million to Dominion in 2023 for spreading election lies about 2020, and Newsmax had to pay $67 million.

President Pedophile slurred and stumbled his way through a meaningless teleprompter presentation filled with empty threats.

2. Anyway, Donald Is In The Epstein Files

The reason that he so desperately needs the SAVE act passed, is to save him from impeachment and prison. He’s all over the Epstein files and everyone knows it. He flew on Epstein’s plane. He was his best friend.

Karoline Leavitt just called the Epstein files a “classic Washington hoax.”

Such a hoax that you and JD Vance had emergency meetings in the Situation Room without Donold to discuss them?

3. God Saw The Odyssey

God saw The Odyssey last night and enjoyed it thoroughly.

They mention Zeus’s Law:

“Treat others as you wish to be treated, for the gods wear disguises.”

Trump’s entire movement depends on breaking that law.

He demands that you look at strangers and see enemies.

Immigrants. Protesters. Journalists.

Liberals. Trans people. Foreigners.

He wants you all to stop seeing each other as human beings.

He’s broken and violated the fragile bonds that uphold society.

But God and Jesus agree with Zeus on this.

Thou shalt treat the stranger well.

Thou shalt fight back against the evil bastards who tell you not to.

Trump is terrified of you having the courage to speak out and go vote.

I am putting all my hope in you.

Love,

God

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