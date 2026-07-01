Dear Humans,

Good news: the private God’s private Discord is ready! If this sparks joy for you, then smash the heart button on this post!

At no extra cost to you, this new feature is included as a new benefit for ALL of our Angel paid subscribers.

It’s just a totally optional little private room for our community to hang out, share news, post memes, show off pets, talk weather, and remember we’re not alone.

Paid supporters get the invite below. If you’re not paid yet, upgrade now and come hang out with us.

Before you join: if you already have Discord, this should be easy. Click the button below, accept the invite, and start in #start-here.

New to Discord? Download the app here first: Download Discord

Discord may ask you to create a free account and verify your email address before entering the server. That’s normal. Verify your email, then come back here and click the invite again.