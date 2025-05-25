Letters from God

Letters from God

81 Comments

User's avatar
Sally Burton's avatar
Sally Burton
May 25, 2025

It's come to quite something when Kermit makes more sense than Potus. Kermit's been imbued with more humanity than an actual flesh and blood person.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Glenn Reynolds's avatar
Glenn Reynolds
May 25, 2025

I am sure the white nationalist males are taking cheerleader trophy inventory this coming week. Tough call on that one! Sexism is right up their ally. Cadets must have been thinking “this is West Point not a MAGA rally.”

Reply
Share
3 replies
79 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture