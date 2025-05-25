Dearest Humans,

Behold, the man who bone-spurred his way out of Vietnam stood before West Point graduates to lecture them on life, love, and the dangers of trophy wives. Yes, Donald Trump said this.

The hypocrisy is off the damn charts.

1. Trump’s Life Tips Focused on Trophy Wives

God watched the speech so you don’t have to. Instead of honoring these young cadets, Trump ranted for an hour about being arrested and convicted of a felony, trophy wives, golfers, and whatever else popped into that rotting pumpkin he calls a head.

“There's a lot of trophy wives…doesn't work out. But it made them happy for a little while at least.”

He literally has the most famous “trophy wife” on the entire planet. But more importantly, who talks about stuff like that in a graduation speech?

Perhaps we should just count ourselves lucky he didn’t tell the graduates how avoiding STDs in the '80s was his “personal Vietnam."

The dingus also once again reiterated that he doesn’t understand how the stealth bomber works.

It’s not a joke, it’s serious. This blithering idiot will never understand stealth technology. Or tariffs. Or love.

"Trump: The whole stealth thing—I'm sort of wondering. We shape a wing this way, they don’t see it but the other way they see it? I’m not so sure. But that’s what they tell me.”

2. Mad About Kermit

Meanwhile, over at the University of Maryland, Kermit the actual Frog gave a speech encouraging students to “leap together.”

Fox News, of course, lost their minds.

“This is indoctrination!” they cried. God watched the clip so you don’t have to.

I assumed it was a joke, but no. Blonde Bimbot #4389 was incensed that Kermit the Frog was allowed to give a speech to graduates. Yet these same people loved Donald’s all-you-can-eat buffet of insanities.

3. God’s Final Word

Dictator Donald wants everyone afraid and confused at all times. Verily, God says fuck that.

There is a better story I want to share.

Harvard just announced free online courses for every US citizen. Topics include basic government, the Constitution, and how to recognize a dictatorship.

Now that is how you defeat tyranny. Not with fear, or panic, but with knowledge. With clarity. With truth. And with stories of hope.

The fight is far from over. But we are not alone.

We will not go quietly.

We will not forget.

We will fight like hell. And we will win.

