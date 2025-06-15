Dear Humans,

As promised, I brought the rain. You brought the crowds. His followers brought nothing. Together, we humiliated the Mad King Donold on his 79th birthday.

And he started the day with such hope…LOL.

1. Trump’s B-Day Parade Was A DISASTER

In a flagrant display of waste, fraud and abuse, Donald Trump spent 46 million of your taxpayer dollars on his birthday party. It will cost another 100 million to fix the streets from tank damage.

He thought this would be a stunning display of military power that would make him look unstoppable. You know, like the Russians and North Koreans do it!

What he got instead was the limpest display of military might you’ve ever seen. One tank at a time, slowly and loudly squeaking down the road past empty bleachers of bored Americans.

And of course, the fighter jets were grounded and the skydivers were scrapped because of My big, beautiful thunderstorm. SMITE!

Sixty-four percent of Americans didn’t want to fund his birthday parade to begin with.

And it shows.

At one point Donold looked up to the sky in pain, as if to express his anger towards Me for causing the rain and thunder.

I saw him do this and immediately blurted out, “You’re an asshole.”

2. No Kings Day Was the Real Event

While Trump was staring at empty seats and moping, millions of Americans were out in the streets. They showed up in Boston, LA, New York and thousands of other cities.

It was a nationwide roar against tyranny.

We are the 3.5%!!!

It was wonderful to see so many good Americans showing the world that they still give a damn.

3. Never Give Up

This was not just a protest. It was a statement. That we are still here. That we are not afraid. That we shall never kneel to any wannabe king.

Sure, I rained on his parade. But YOU did something much more powerful.

You showed up. You told the truth.

You made the fascists afraid again.

Keep going. Keep marching. Never give up!

Before you go, I need to say something important.

This part isn’t a joke. It’s about survival.

4. They’re Coming For Us All

We showed our power this weekend. But Trump and his horde of demons are not going to go quietly. They will be more furious than ever at suffering this utter humiliation. This is why they are now escalating the violence.

At their core, the right wants to kill us all. Surely, by now, that must be clear.

These losers never stop trying to scare people like us. They say the most evil things you could possibly imagine.

Every time I say something true, the “free speech warriors” lose their minds. They report my content. They get posts taken down. The big platforms don’t care. They just do their bidding.

These are the same evil bastards who attacked the Capitol and then got pardoned.

These are the same vile scumbags who kidnap mothers and fathers and then have the gall to complain about being harassed.

Fascists lie all day with no consequences. They even become president!

They want God gone because what we do here works.

It’s loud. It’s fast. It’s funny.

It’s waking people up. And it’s growing fast.

Let Me remind you who I am.

I am THE God of All Social Media.

Over five million followers across every major platform. No corporate backers. What we’ve built here is something they can’t control and that scares them.

While the fascists get billionaire funding, PR teams, and press credentials at the White House, we’ve built this newsletter and this audience purely off heart and our absolute refusal to shut up and go away.

If you believe in this mission, please help us grow it. Please spread the word about Letters from God. Tell someone you trust. We have to keep growing to push back stronger. Join the Rebellion today! We have friends everywhere!

And if you haven’t subscribed yet, now’s the time. Your support keeps the newsletters, live shows and guests rolling, and the truth screaming louder than those monsters.

"You made it rain in DC today, and for that I thank you!" - Lisa "Letters from God is one of the first places I check daily. It's time that I become an Angel!” - Mary

This isn’t just a newsletter. It’s a sanctuary. A weapon. A lifeline.

Thank you for standing with us.

Love,

God

Get 20% off as a thanks for reading:

Get 20% off for 1 year

If you are able and would prefer to support our cause at full price, you can do that as well right here:

Give a gift subscription