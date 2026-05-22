Letters from God

Letters from God

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Leu2500's avatar
Leu2500
7hEdited

I hope that guy got his hernia checked out.

& listen to the felon's "slurpiness." Because he isn't automatically swallowing saliva. Choking & aspiration risk.

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Talley's avatar
Talley
7h

You guys actually censored the outie bellybutton in your video clip!😂

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