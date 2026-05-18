Letters from God

Letters from God

24 Comments

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CB Murray's avatar
CB Murray
8h

Duffy would probably willingly hand her to him...these people are gross.

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ReeserTheShadow's avatar
ReeserTheShadow
8h

Yeeeeeeaaaah, that was my question for Eric when I heard that clip, too 😒

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