Yesterday it was Colbert. Today it’s Jimmy Kimmel. Tomorrow it will be Meyers, Oliver…any jester on TV who dares to laugh at the king. Trump is crossing names off his enemies list one by one, and the corporations are bending over to please him. This is the test: do we accept a world where comedians are silenced on command, or do we fight like hell to keep our voices free?!

Bless Jimmy for always being there. For always standing up for gun control. And for always being a class act. This was his response on Sept. 10:

1. What Kimmel Actually Said

And now here is the line from Tuesday night’s show that the Trump administration used to cancel his ABC show:

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

That was it. That was the “crime.”

Kimmel was deconstructing the narrative that Trump has very aggressively been plastering everywhere since last week, that “everyone” on the left is to blame for that heinous act. Oh, and we all must totally forget that the alleged murderer was a Mormon from an all MAGA family that taught him how to shoot.

Watch the whole clip.

Jimmy also points out that Trump obviously doesn’t give a shit about Kirk. The next day all he cared about was his shiny new ballroom.

And when the weekend came, Trump didn’t even attend his good friend’s vigil. He instead went golfing. Just unbelievably disrespectful behavior.

2. Trump Called His Shot

Weeks ago the orange buffoon said it out loud: “Kimmel is next. Then Meyers. Then Fallon.” His FCC chair Brendan Carr went on a right-wing podcast and warned ABC to “take action” or else. Nexstar, ABC’s biggest distributor, dutifully complied. And when it was done, Trump gloated: “Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done.” That is not criticism. That is control.

3. The Hypocrisy Is Blinding

Last week Brian Kilmeade said on Fox News about homeless people, “Involuntary lethal injection. Just kill ’em” and yet he still has his job.

Trump immediately told the world the horrifying murder of Kirk was “the left” with zero evidence.

Right-wing voices incite violence every day and keep their microphones. Kimmel simply stated his opinion on the chaos presently unfolding and yet he is the one who is silenced.

4. Follow the Money

Nexstar is trying to acquire Tegna in a six point two billion dollar merger. To pull it off, they have petitioned the FCC to repeal the thirty nine percent ownership cap on broadcasting markets, essentially seeking monopoly power.

Trump’s FCC holds the key. Carr made the threat and ABC folded. Disney had already paid Trump millions to settle his Stephanopoulos lawsuit. Free speech did not die because Kimmel said something offensive. Free speech died because Nexstar wants its merger rubber stamped.

5. This Is a First Amendment Issue

Some say ABC is private, so not a free speech problem. Wrong. When the government threatens a company into silencing a critic, that is a First Amendment violation. This was government censorship wrapped in corporate cowardice.

6. Even the Devils See It

Karl Rove warned in the Wall Street Journal: “Using Charlie’s murder to justify retaliation against political rivals is wrong and dangerous.”

Tucker Carlson accused Trump of abolishing the First Amendment and “Nazifying the country.”

Kara Swisher said it clean: “ABC did not pull Kimmel because of his comments. They pulled him because Trump’s FCC chair threatened them.” Governor JB Pritzker added: “A free and democratic society cannot silence comedians because the President does not like what they say.”

When even Karl Rove and Tucker are sounding alarms, you know shit is hitting the fan..

7. The Lesson

This was never about hate speech. Hate speech is now just any speech billionaires hate. Authoritarians do not care if you joke about their tans. They care if you expose their propaganda script. Trump wanted to show he could kneecap a household name. And he did.

But unlike Kimmel, I own this pulpit. I own this list. You cannot cancel me with a merger. Every voice they silence spawns ten more online. Satire is endless. We contain multitudes.

8. This Is Why We Fight

If they can cancel Jimmy Kimmel on command, they can cancel anyone. That is why we must build power outside their corrupt networks. Share this post, forward it to your friends, and help me keep this pulpit loud and independent.

Together we keep the jokes coming. Together we keep the receipts flowing. Together we prove they cannot silence us.

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love,

God

