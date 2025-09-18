Letters from God

Letters from God

55 Comments

User's avatar
BillyBobPA's avatar
BillyBobPA
Sep 18

Excellent reporting, my Lord! Smite the FCC, ABC and all of those for the shameful removal of Kimmel for telling the truth and exercising his, and our, 1st amendment rights! Amen!

Reply
Share
Rosemary Siipola's avatar
Rosemary Siipola
Sep 18

Like the song Joni sings, “… you don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone …”

Let’s get out and save our democracy. There’s still time. As you as my witness, we’re going to beat these greedy bastards

Reply
Share
53 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture