Trump Does Not Get Post-Shooting Poll Boost Because Everyone Knows How They Feel About The Evil Prick
MILWAUKEE – Despite almost getting his head blown off a few days ago, former President Donald Trump’s did not get a post-shooting poll bump, because everyone already knows how they feel about the stupid asshole.
“If anything, I like him even less than before,” said one voter, who asked to remain anonymous. “Instead of immediately contacting the wife of the murdered rally goer, he waited days and days and posted lies on Truth Social instead. He doesn’t give a shit about regular people, not even his own supporters.”
“Are we supposed to feel sorry for him because his ear got a little boo-boo? And now he needs a little ear pillow?” said another voter, whilst mock-crying. “This abusive psychopath has done nothing but promote violence since the day he came down that escalator. He wants sympathy? He can fuck right the fuck off.”
“Sympathy for the devil? No thanks,” said another voter. “And spare me this false equivalency bullshit, please. This deranged motherfucker incited an attack on his nation’s capitol. He put out so much negative energy into universe. It was only a matter of time before one of his own crazed supporters went for the headshot.”
According to one polling expert, Trump’s poll numbers did not go up at all, because everyone already knows how they feel about him. Either people are already in his cult and would gladly fellate him, or they already hate his stupid guts and hope he burns in hell. There is no middle ground.
ENGAGEMENT QUESTION:
Do you think he deserves to burn in Hell? Yes or no? And why?
DJT - what I know about him that his followers don’t seem to realize:
1) He is not “self made,” he inherited millions from his slum landlord father
2) He failed in business after business, in spite of relentless self promotion. (Airline, steaks, vodka etc)
3) He doesn’t pay his bills
4) He has 6 bankruptcies, couldn’t make money in casinos where people give you money and the house usually wins.
5) His biggest success was playing a successful business man on a reality TV show, where the writers and technicians made him look better and smarter than he is.
6) Before his election he was convicted of fraud for Trump University and The Trump Foundation, complete grifts designed to benefit him, his family and no one else.
7) He objectifies women, bragged about assaulting them, and was convicted of doing so. Many other women have also accused him, but he says they’re all lying. I believe the women.
8) He knew exactly what Jeffrey Epstein was up to, and never said a word - and probably participated.
A moral degenerate loved by many who think he’s some kind of godly messenger. Delusion of the masses. For god sake, vote for democrats!
I just spent 3 days in the presence of a maga moron and I’m just finishing my umpteenth shower trying to wash off the sick ooze. I tried my hardest not to engage but he was baiting me constantly. They will cherry pick the ‘facts’ and I swear it’s like a hypnotized monkey trying to convince me I’m the hypnotized one. As ‘knowledgeable’ as this arrogant asshole tried to portray himself as, he didn’t know shit about Project 2025 or the Black flag no quarter given philosophies. So he tried to bs his way out by playing semantics….Project vs Agenda. Omg never again.