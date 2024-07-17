Letters from God

Letters from God

Nbburfish
Jul 17, 2024

DJT - what I know about him that his followers don’t seem to realize:

1) He is not “self made,” he inherited millions from his slum landlord father

2) He failed in business after business, in spite of relentless self promotion. (Airline, steaks, vodka etc)

3) He doesn’t pay his bills

4) He has 6 bankruptcies, couldn’t make money in casinos where people give you money and the house usually wins.

5) His biggest success was playing a successful business man on a reality TV show, where the writers and technicians made him look better and smarter than he is.

6) Before his election he was convicted of fraud for Trump University and The Trump Foundation, complete grifts designed to benefit him, his family and no one else.

7) He objectifies women, bragged about assaulting them, and was convicted of doing so. Many other women have also accused him, but he says they’re all lying. I believe the women.

8) He knew exactly what Jeffrey Epstein was up to, and never said a word - and probably participated.

A moral degenerate loved by many who think he’s some kind of godly messenger. Delusion of the masses. For god sake, vote for democrats!

Tama2U's avatar
Tama2U
Jul 17, 2024

I just spent 3 days in the presence of a maga moron and I’m just finishing my umpteenth shower trying to wash off the sick ooze. I tried my hardest not to engage but he was baiting me constantly. They will cherry pick the ‘facts’ and I swear it’s like a hypnotized monkey trying to convince me I’m the hypnotized one. As ‘knowledgeable’ as this arrogant asshole tried to portray himself as, he didn’t know shit about Project 2025 or the Black flag no quarter given philosophies. So he tried to bs his way out by playing semantics….Project vs Agenda. Omg never again.

