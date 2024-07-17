MILWAUKEE – Despite almost getting his head blown off a few days ago, former President Donald Trump’s did not get a post-shooting poll bump, because everyone already knows how they feel about the stupid asshole.

“If anything, I like him even less than before,” said one voter, who asked to remain anonymous. “Instead of immediately contacting the wife of the murdered rally goer, he waited days and days and posted lies on Truth Social instead. He doesn’t give a shit about regular people, not even his own supporters.”

“Are we supposed to feel sorry for him because his ear got a little boo-boo? And now he needs a little ear pillow?” said another voter, whilst mock-crying. “This abusive psychopath has done nothing but promote violence since the day he came down that escalator. He wants sympathy? He can fuck right the fuck off.”

“Sympathy for the devil? No thanks,” said another voter. “And spare me this false equivalency bullshit, please. This deranged motherfucker incited an attack on his nation’s capitol. He put out so much negative energy into universe. It was only a matter of time before one of his own crazed supporters went for the headshot.”

According to one polling expert, Trump’s poll numbers did not go up at all, because everyone already knows how they feel about him. Either people are already in his cult and would gladly fellate him, or they already hate his stupid guts and hope he burns in hell. There is no middle ground.

Do you think he deserves to burn in Hell? Yes or no? And why?

