Dear Humans,

Good morning. Thank you for being here. Right wing billionaires currently own and control every single major news and social media network. But they don’t own us. You’re the only reason God’s left wing newsletter still exists. If you’re able, consider joining today as a paid subscriber.

Now it’s time for thy daily dose of divine schadenfreude.

Lo, Operation Epstein Distraction isn’t going well. In fact, it’s already a huge disaster, the biggest disaster anyone has seen in quite a long period of time.

Just in the last 24 hours:

Melania suddenly and desperately denies any connection to Epstein in a very suspicious and White House address.

In response to Melania’s speech, lawyer for Trump sex accuser, 13, demands President testify under oath.

Joe Rogan states that Trump started the war in Iran to distract Americans from the Epstein files.

Trump makes his longest post ever, completely losing his shit on MAGA influencers Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and the rest, for no longer supporting either his dreams of world conquest or his lifelong pedophilia.

What could possibly have made Melania suddenly come out like this?

I asked the humans on Bluesky and got a shit-ton of responses, including one from Epstein files researcher and friend of The God Show Ellie Leonard!

So it seems Michael Wolff is releasing a more details on her involvement with Epstein soon. From what Melania said, we can assume the biggest headline will be that when Donald first met his future wife, it was through sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Oh also, she had a sexual relationship with Epstein herself. She said she was “not a victim,” which means she admits this relationship, but maintains she was not trafficked to Donald by Epstein.

Sure, Jan 6.

So a few hours after that, Donald crashed out HARD in his longest rant ever, in which he lashed out at every single MAGA influencer.

What could possibly have made him this upset? Could it be related to the fact his wife suddenly brought Epstein back into the news cycle? Or was it because his own cult hates him now? God’s just asking questions here.

Lo, these are the deranged rantings of a 79-year-old pedophile who belongs in a prison.

Remember, the purpose of Donald’s escapades in Iran is to distract you from the very serious and very credible accusations from a 13-year-old child in the Epstein files released by his own DOJ. For example, he fired his AG Pam Bondi so she wouldn’t have to testify about the Epstein files, but nobody has time for that news these days because of the war.

He can start wars, he can distract us with his nonstop batshit insanity, but the files ain’t gonna go away. Because we ain’t gonna go away.

Things like truth, justice, and love are what makes life on Earth worth living.

So let’s continue to fight like hell for them.

Love,

God

PS - I’ve got an End Of The World Special Offer running right now…so you know it’s big. If you want to help me fight back against these fascist dipshits, join today.