Letters from God

Letters from God

47 Comments

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Cat
6h

“Mom and dad, I just want you to know that I would never throw a party while you’re out of town and anything you might hear from the neighbors is a lie!”

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Lucifer Sam, Siam Cat's avatar
Lucifer Sam, Siam Cat
6h

Keep your eyes open - a lot of buzz about a certain Paolo Zampolli, Italian businessman , UN ambassador, and US Special Representative for Global Partnership, Amanda Ungaro, the mother of his child, and their relationship with Donold and Melania - supposedly an interview with Amanda drops this weekend….

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