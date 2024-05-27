Letters from God

Letters from God

44 Comments

User's avatar
BRIAN VAVREK's avatar
BRIAN VAVREK
May 27, 2024

When decorated War Hero, former Republican nominee for President, and Senator from the Great 48th State of Arizona John McCain passed away on the 25th of August,2018, #45 refused to order the flags on Government buildings to half staff (he later recanted). And at one point he declared Senator McCain was not a war hero, saying, "He's not a war hero, he's a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren't captured, okay? I hate to tell you."

Reply
Share
1 reply by God
Sam and Jo's avatar
Sam and Jo
May 27, 2024

Can we fly trump upside down too?

Reply
Share
2 replies by God and others
42 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture