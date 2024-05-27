On a solemn day of remembrance where most Americans honored their nation's fallen heroes, former President Donald Trump posted a disturbing rant on Memorial Day.

In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump, the presumptive 2024 Republican nominee for president, shared an image showing himself saluting while urinating on the grave of ‘The Unknown Soldier’ and said:

“Happy Memorial Day to All, even the Human Scum Communits working so hard to destroy our Unified Reich, even the Radical Leftist sucker and loser, the ALLEGED ‘Unknown Soldier’ who is ONLY CALLED A WAR HERO becuase he got KILLED IN ACTION… I like people that didn’t get killed!!! I am much BRAVER than all those Suckers and Losers in Arlington cematary. Why did they even do it?? WHAT DID THEY GET OUT OF IT?! Stupid losers gave their lives and for what? They didn’t even get rich like me a LANDLORD GENUS. AND this is a GREAT TIME to remind you that I must pay E. JEAN CAROLL 83 MILLION DOLLARS IN DEFAMATION because I raped her 25 YEARS AGO (doesn’t count!), and then LOST IN COURT,” Trump wrote in the post.

“The RAPE charge was dropped by a jury! I am much smrter and more manly than all those dead soldier SUCKERS and I AM NOT A RAPIST and did NOTHING WRONG!” Trump wrote, which is exactly what a rapist psychopath would say on Memorial Day.

Trump's reverence of U.S military casualties has been called into question in the past, to say the least, because he clearly hates their guts, because their bravery highlights his extreme draft-dodging cowardice. In any case, the NY Times opinion column is already feverishly working on a opinion column explaining why this is bad for Biden.

NOTE: Although this is a work of satire, and Trump did not ACTUALLY attack the Unknown Soldier today, it would be very easy to believe he did, because he is deranged lunatic who has attacked Veterans countless times in the past, and clearly is openly disrespectful towards them. Last fall, HIS OWN former White House chief of staff John Kelly confirmed in a statement that then-President Trump disparaged American service members and veterans, calling them ‘losers’ and ‘suckers.’

"A person that thinks those who defend their country in uniform, or are shot down or seriously wounded in combat, or spend years being tortured as POWs are all ‘suckers’ because ‘there is nothing in it for them,'" wrote Kelly, a retired four-star general whose son was killed in combat in Afghanistan. "A person that did not want to be seen in the presence of military amputees because ‘it doesn’t look good for me.’ A person who demonstrated open contempt for a Gold Star family — for all Gold Star families — on TV during the 2016 campaign, and rants that our most precious heroes who gave their lives in America’s defense are ‘losers’ and wouldn’t visit their graves in France.”

Share

Leave a comment