Letters from God

Letters from God

63 Comments

User's avatar
Shelby's avatar
Shelby
Jul 3, 2024

The fourth of July has been canceled due to a lack of independence! #RoeYourVote

Reply
Share
2 replies
Alisa Sparkia Moore's avatar
Alisa Sparkia Moore
Jul 3, 2024

Infuriated and disgusted- we will be at home keeping our dogs protected ~ fireworks scare them

Reply
Share
4 replies
61 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture