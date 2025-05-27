Letters from God

Letters from God

41 Comments

User's avatar
Christie sebo's avatar
Christie sebo
May 27, 2025

Like the story of the Army Wife who packed a little heavy and was on her way to visit her husband in Hawaii, deported back to Australia, finding out that being married to an American citizen isn't worth a hill of beans anymore. Even those going through naturalization processes after marrying, even those at their citizenship hearing, nobody is immune, well I suppose except for our first lady immigrant and her anchor baby. The smell of hypocrisy is heavy here in America.

Reply
Share
20 replies
Wendy Burton's avatar
Wendy Burton
May 27, 2025

It astounds me that anyone is surprised by anything the wannabe king does. Maybe when marshal law is declared and the troops march through their towns and cities they will get it. tRump will. NEVER EVER stop.

Reply
Share
1 reply
39 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture