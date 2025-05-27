Dear Humans,

After watching Donald Trump pardon a Virginia sheriff who sold police badges for $75,000 dollars, Joe Exotic took to social media to ask a simple question: “Why not me?” Oh Joe, My bitter summer child, let go and let God explain.

1. Trump Pardons Sheriff Convicted of Selling Badges for Cash

Sheriff Scott Jenkins of Virginia got caught running a cash-for-badges scam. He took over $75,000 in bribes to hand out fake deputy titles to rich randos. Some were undercover FBI agents. The man was sentenced to 10 years.

Trump pardoned him anyway. Because he is openly taking bribes to pardon criminals and then gaslighting Americans on LieSocial.

2. Joe Exotic Screams Into the Void

Back in early March, Joe’s husband was deported just two days before Joe’s birthday. Did Joe rage against Trump? Did he cry out for justice? Nope. Back then he offered Trump $5 million for a pardon for himself. He was ignored.

Fast forward to today. Trump just pardoned a sheriff who literally sold police badges for cash. And lo, Joe did not take it well.

A lot on his plate? Yes, he’s busy making himself rich again by destroying America..

It’s likely that Joe just hasn’t offered Donold enough money yet. After all…$5 million? That’s chump change at this point.

Trump just conned meme-coin investors out of a ton of money. He spoke to this bunch of irredeemable dipshits for 23 minutes and pocketed $148 million. Verily, these tech bros are the actual suckers and losers.

THIS is what happens when you hitch your wagon to a man who has never cared about you, not even for a second, not even a little bit.

2. God’s Final Word

Joe Exotic and other Trump supporters just don't get it. Trump doesn’t care about them. He never did and he never will. He’s a sociopath and a conman.

Learn the lesson, Me dammit!

And for the love of God, thou must stop begging Donold for help online, okay? PLEASE. God cannot take it anymore.

God is going to die from laughter.

