Dear Humans,

Lo, the universe hath delivered unto us yet another tale of hubris, irony, and spectacularly bad decision-making. Gather 'round, for today we witness the folly of Joe Exotic, who worshipped Trump—only to watch his own husband get yeeted by ICE.

Get 20% off for 1 year

1. Leopards Feast on ‘Tiger King’

Joe Exotic spent years shilling for Trump. Begged for a pardon. Made merch. Even hired lobbyists to plead his case. And what did Trump do? Ignored him like an expired coupon.

Fast forward to today: Joe’s husband gets deported. And what’s Joe’s first move?

Not “please help my husband.”

But “offer Trump $5 million for a pardon…for myself.”

THIS is what happens when you hitch your wagon to a man who has never cared about you, not even for a second, not even a little bit.

When will they learn?

2. God’s Final Word

Joe Exotic and other Trump supporters just don't get it. Trump doesn’t care about them. He never did and he never will. He’s a sociopath and a conman.

Apparently, these people are so daft they are never going to learn. Learn the lesson, Me dammit!

And for the love of God, thou must stop begging Donold for help online, okay? PLEASE. God cannot take it anymore.

God is going to die from laughter.

3. We’re Fighting Back—And It’s Working

Yes, the leopards are eating faces. Yes, Trump is bleeding his own supporters dry. And yet—they are still winning.

How many good people have been fired? How many voices silenced? How many innocent people deported?

About a third of Project 2025 has already been implemented. They’re getting away with it.

You know what’s coming. You’ve seen what they do with power. But you don’t have to sit back and watch.

Here’s how we fight:

Expose corruption that corporate media won’t touch.

Keep people engaged & informed —with truth, hope and laughter.

Rally thousands of voices to push back against fascism.

Build an independent platform where truth can’t be silenced.

And it’s working.

📈 LOOK AT THIS:

In just three months, we’ve grown from 73,000 to 118,000 subscribers. That’s 45,000 new people who refuse to stay silent. Every day, more people are joining this rebellion.

But here’s the thing—only a small percentage of readers actually support this work financially. If even a few more stepped up, we could expand our reach, expose more corruption, and push back harder against these fascist goons.

Get 20% off for 1 year

"Thanks for making the absorption of bad news not only tolerable, but enjoyable. Finally, God is on the right side of history!" - Christine

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. To celebrate 10 months of smiting ignorance, we’re offering 20% off.

This isn’t just a newsletter anymore. It’s a movement. And it’s growing fast.

🔥 Click Here to Join God’s Rebellion Today 🔥

Get 20% off for 1 year

Now go forth and cause some righteous trouble.

Love,

God

PS – Wanna send someone a gift subscription? Give the gift of truth and satire. You can do that here:

Give a gift subscription