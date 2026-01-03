Letters from God

Cecilia Rodriguez Griffin
Jan 3

My first thought when I heard about the invasion into Venezuela was “What the hell???” We know when the orange buffoon gives his press conference in a few hours, it will be a rambling mess. This action alone (and there are so many others) SCREAMS invoke the 25th Amendment!

CathyP
Jan 3Edited

I hadn’t gone to bed yet when I learned about the Venezuela attack, and now I haven’t been able to sleep for hours. It’s sickening. Nonetheless, this made me laugh out loud: “God knows that when you look at a Republican congressman’s lower half, it’s all smooth like a Ken Doll.”

