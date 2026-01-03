Dear Humans,

Lo, while you were sleeping, President Pedophile bombed Caracas, Venezuela. He’s now illegally started a war without congressional approval. He’s now officially killing citizens of foreign countries as they sleep in their beds to distract from his sex trafficking role in the Epstein files.

WHAT THE FUCK ARE WE DOING?!

HE MUST BE IMPEACHED!!! NOW!!!

1. Thou Shalt Not Start Wars Without Congressional Approval

The President of the United States just attacked another country without Congressional authorization because he’s a huge pedophile and doesn’t want people to wake up and realize it.

Congress declares war. Not one insane asshole high on Adderall. Remember Iraq? There were debates. Colon Powell had to lie before the U.N.

Now they don’t even care enough to lie. I suppose it’s the final insult.

What the was the whole point of the American revolution?! To fight taxation without representation. Now you have WAR without representation!

HELLO! Does anyone in Congress care? God knows that when you look at a Republican congressman’s lower half, it’s all smooth like a Ken Doll. No genitals to be found.

Every member of Congress knows this is extremely super-duper mega-illegal and they know exactly why this happened now — because the DOJ has still only released 2% of the Epstein files.

If Congress allow this to stand, they will not only be collaborators to crimes against humanity, they will have let the Constitution be torn to shreds.

Everyone must work together to put a stop to this illegal war.

If they don’t, what’s to stop this fucking lunatic from attacking any country he wants? Like Greenland…or Canada!

Don’t let them change the subject with viral bullshit. Harness your outrage.

SHOUT AND SCREAM AT YOUR SENATORS AND CONGRESSPEOPLE!

SHOUT AND SCREAM ONLINE!

RAGE AGAINST THE DYING OF YOUR NATION!

Why now?

Why without Congress?

What’s he hiding that he’s so obviously desperate to distract us from?

And why does he need the media to be controlled entirely by billionaire Trump supporters? You know, like CBS “News,”

CBS is now Trump state-run media.

2. CBS News Has Fallen

In case you missed it, CBS News bent the knee again.

They didn’t just publish a flag-waving manifesto about how much they “love America.” They just spiked yet another episode of 60 Minutes at the direct behest of the White House.

And this one was about the Epstein files! At Trump’s request, they tossed the segment into Lake Michigan.

This is why independent media exists.

The truth has to come from somewhere else or it disappears entirely.

Remember this moment.

Remember who chose silence when it mattered.

Remember that you are here with me, and you’re ready to fight!

- God

