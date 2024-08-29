Share

Why doth President Bone Spurs hate veterans SO MUCH? His campaign has gone after Tim Walz’s military service, and yet Donold is a draft dodger who time and again has gone out of his way to attack veterans.

Let’s review Donold’s past:

Likes soldiers who “didn’t get captured”

Couldn’t remember Sgt. La David Johnson’s name when calling his pregnant widow

Standing at grave of Lt. Robert Kelly with his father, said: “I don’t get it. What was in it for them?

Regularly attacks the parents of soldiers killed in action (Gold Star Parents)

Once told a supporter who gave him a copy of his Purple Heart: “I always wanted to get the Purple Heart. This was much easier.”

Said (twice) that the Presidential Medial of Freedom is “much better” than the Congressional Medal of Honor because “soldiers” who are “in very bad shape because they've been hit so many times by bullets or they're dead” get the Medal of Honor, while “healthy, beautiful” people get the Medal of Freedom

Called avoiding STD’s his “personal Vietnam”

Called fallen soldiers “suckers and losers”

Stood over the graves of two marines recently killed in Afghanistan in a suicide bombing, breaking federal law for a political stunt

And that’s just what we know. There are probably lots more I’m forgetting. Please drop any I missed in the comments and I’ll add them.

But lo, that last one is without a doubt the worst yet. Grinning ear to ear, giving a sarcastic thumbs up over a dead marine’s grave, all in an effort to attack his political opponent, Kamala Harris.

The campaign that accused Tim Walz of “stolen valor” assaulted a cemetery official at Arlington National Cemetery. I’m sure the media is incensed! Here is how the NY Times will probably cover this story:

NEW YORK TIMES OP-ED:

Trump disrespected the fallen at Arlington National Cemetery. Here’s why that’s a problem for Kamala.

And that’s not a stretch…at all. Keep your eyes peeled, humans! Because that headline is coming! That crazy train of thought is never late.

JD Vance said Kamala Harris "can go to hell" for criticizing Donold’s visit to Arlington National Cemetery.

FALSE. JD Vance not only can go to hell, he WILL burn in hell. I, the Lord thy God, will make sure of it. He can be Rush Limbaugh’s cellmate. Sadly for JD, there are no couches in hell.

No one has ever hated veterans more than Donald Trump.

He is a villain who hates heroes.

He is a coward who hates the courageous.

Someday he will be gone and in his own grave. Let’s all plan to meet there to smile and give a thumbs up for a big photo-op. I’ll bring coffee and donuts…just a bunch of glazed, some sprinkles, whatever makes sense.

THE LORD HAS SPOKEN!

